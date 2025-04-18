Prabowo was not affected by the question of Twin Sun, Gerindra made sure that the cabinet was solid





President PRABOWO SUBIANTO stressed that he was not affected by the question twin who released after a certain number of ministers visited the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This was confirmed by the Secretary General (Secretary General) of the Gérindra Ahmad Muzani party. He made sure that the cabinet remained solid and that the visits of the ministers of Jokowi were only part of the tradition of friendship during Eid. President PRABOWO It is known to be abroad last week, when a number of ministers remain in contact. This question arises with a variety of public interpretations of visits to ministers, which are considered to be a form of double loyalty. Ahmad Muzani stressed that President Prabowo did not feel disturbed. He said that the cabinet had remained solid and that the visits to the ministers of the house Jokowi This is part of a tradition of natural friendship that is done during Eid. Ministers have a strong commitment to the management of President Prabowo. The president also appreciates a visit to Mr. Jokowi as a form of ways and tradition Stay in touch with the older silhouette, Muzani said as a city of Metro Today Metro TVFriday April 18, 2025. Vice-president Golkar festivalIrdrus Marham, also answered the question. He regretted the parties who tried to compete Jokowi with Prabowo and stressed that the two were a unit in national direction. Pak Prabowo actually asked contribution Of all the parties, including the former president, in order to take care of Indonesia together, said Idrus. Meanwhile, the political communication observer Hendri Satrio assessed the noise that emerged was only a misunderstanding communication. According to him, friendship does not need to be associated with the question of loyalty. The visit of the former boss does not mean that she is not faithful. This must be understood as a form of respect, not as a source noisehe said. We know that the Minister who lives at the house of Jokowi includes the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (Minister of KKP) Sakti Wahyu Trenggono and the Minister of Health (Minister of Health) Budi Gunadi Sadikin. The two said that the visit was made because it still considered Jokowi as their leader. (Zein Zirululadul Fauziyyah)

