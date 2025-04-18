Boris Johnson: my embarrassing Whatsapp blunder that I accidentally sent to each conservative deputy

Continue, admit it. You can't do without it. Every morning, before we are out of bed, we get climbed for the mobile.

Our fingers grop for the small green icon, a bubble of speeches surrounding a curiously outdated phone. We have to check who cares.

We must know who is interested enough to send us a WhatsApp. Who sent us a photo? Which of our children sent us news and what friend was so generous involuntarily as to send us something mistakenly?

We push the green logo and in a few seconds, we are back inside our personal electronic prison by typing and scrolling pathetically, while waiting for the answers, while waiting for the blue ticks.

Why don't they answer? Why are they online but do not answer? We wonder if we may have given an involuntary offense to use an emoji of the bad vegetable, perhaps. Before we know, we present a complete drugged behavior, while waiting for our endocrine systems to give us our Dopamine microdose, and soon an entire hour spent, then another hour.

Regarding WhatsApp Cats, in the words of the mysterious daughter of the California hotel, we are all prisoners here on our own apparatus.

It has now been more than 15 years since the invention of this astonishing instant written communication: speak at the speed of light with as many people as you wish. We have become almost blas on the advantages, our ability to share detailed information in real time to meet, when taking the children of karate, Houthi bases, we decided to bomb and when in a way that was impossible.

We produce billions of non -censored comments, and these cats wherever they are stored in Big Tech databases are now reflections of all our civilization, a colossal and constant epistolary novel in which we record each tour and turning, our marriages, all our joy and human pain.

Boris Johnson admits, like most of us, to reach the phone in the morning, checking who is sent a message on WhatsApp

In microscopic detail, WhatsApp conversations draw the rise and fall of governments, the beginning and end of the wars.

Sometimes, of course, an entire message or correspondence is getting on a problem in which the support itself becomes history.

In Tess des d'Urbervilles, the great tragic novel by Thomas Hardy, the disaster chain begins with a letter that is lost under the doormat. Well, it's nothing compared to WhatsApp. There has never been any means of communication with such a glorious potential for cock-ups, red faces and creaky disaster. The whole world has been invited to read the details of the American operation to eliminate Houthi bases in Yemen, because a journalist was wrongly added to a reported cat. Of course, it was embarrassing but didn't we all go there?

How many times have we wrote a coarse message on someone, without realizing that they are really in the conversation, on a number in which you do not silently recognize it? How many times have we sent the message to the person himself?

When Laura Kuensberg, the eminent BBC political editor, was preparing to interview me some time ago, she spent a lot of time cooking the most puffed questions that she could think with instructions on stage for her disgusting answers to my answers.

When the whole appeared on my Whatsapp, I first thought that she was just decent and civilized and professional, giving me an appropriate chance to prepare her questions and refute her obviously insensitive accusations. It is only with reluctance, I persuaded that it was a mistake, and that in all honesty, we should really let him know.

An error? I said. Not Laura! How could she make a mistake like that? But of course, she could. When Freud said there were no accidents, he didn't know anything Whatsapp.

When I became PM, we had so many conservative deputies that we needed at least two WhatsApp groups (it was the days, huh?), And to be frank, the conversations were a little nervous and aware.

WhatsApp belongs to Meta – The parent company behind Facebook and Instagram of the Mark Zuckerberg technology magnate

We must know who is interested enough to send us a WhatsApp, writes Boris Johnson. Who sent us a photo?

Colleagues have generally contributed to show how much they made campaigns, and there were endless photos of joyful conservative gaggles waving blue signs, announcing that the answer “ on the doors '' was great which, of course, was, at this lost age.

I always felt that I had to participate, but I didn't know what your taking. I would compose the homilies stimulating morale, or what I hoped to be devastating liners on the general uselessness of the Starmer opposition. But then, I imagine the terrible silence that would salute this intervention by the pompous minister with the off -piste cough, the tumbleweed slowly rolling in electronic space. So I have always hesitated and I generated my message.

Until one day, when I was outside the country, I started to receive many messages from colleagues saying how much they enjoyed my message on the WhatsApp group.

I looked with horror my first and the only contribution to this political conversation, and she said: “Hi, baby, I am in Duty Free”.

At that time, I did not even know how to delete a message, and my expedition remained there until it was appreciated by most parliamentary parties.

Of course, this technology is a boon, but look back what you have read and written, and ask yourself: what part of this electronic verbiage is really necessary? How much does it cost to store in these servers and databases, and how much energy does it consume?

Even our best minds are now slaves from the WhatsApp group. The other day, Sarah Vine, my brilliant colleague of this article, decided to invite people to her book launch by creating a group of all her directory, which prompted a competitive Whatsappery ecstasy between lights such as my sister Rachel and Piers Morgan.

Before the dismayed eyes of the whole London, these literals then spent several days discussing, why they could or could not go to the party (“Stephen Fry on the left” was the most eloquent comment).

WhatsApp's genius is that he creates a feeling of immediacy and intimacy which is actually misleading. I am told that young people today have much less time to socialize.

They don't go to holidays, not as much as we do. They don't drink as much. Yes, my friends, I am told that they tend to have fewer sexual intercourse, and this can be one of the reasons for the drop in the birth rate.

So what are they doing instead? I bet that they are on the flirt of WhatsApp, by discussing links without meeting face to face, which can be stressful and unpredictable, but remains biologically essential.

When they come to explain the demographic implosion of the 21st century and the collapse of civilization, the tyranny of WhatsApp will be among the culprits.