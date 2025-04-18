Buzz growing on the next BJP chief, the extension of the Modi cabinet after consecutive higher level meetings

The Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party is likely to announce the name of the new party president by the end of this month. According to information, an extension of the firm

The buzz on the expansion of the cabinet began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an unforeseen meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at the end of April 15. At the same time, the top brew of the BJP was huddled for hours at the residence of chef JP Nadda, according to reports. The meeting was followed by the best leaders of the BJP, including the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah.

A similar meeting of the management of the BJP took place the next day, on April 16, in Delhi concerning the organizational elections of the party, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting, held at the Prime Minister's residence, brought together the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh and the National Secretary General (Organization) of the BJP, Bl Santosh.

These consecutive meetings, whose agenda has remained closely kept, took place in the midst of the long -term appointment of the next president of the BJP party and the speculation of a ministerial mixture.

Nadda's mandate ended in June of last year The election of the national president of the BJP was to take place in January. Party initiates believe that the delay is due to the meticulous selection of a leader who can further strengthen the organization.

JP Nadda, who has been the national president of the BJP since January 2020, has seen her mandate beyond the three-year limit to ensure a smooth transition and an appropriate preparation for the next leadership phase.

Currently, Nadda, whose term of BJP chief ended in June 2024, is the head of the room in Rajya Sabha and has the portfolio of health, chemicals and fertilizers in the Modi government at the center. He became the president who works from the BJP in 2019.

In January 2020, he was promoted full -time president. In 2023, before the Lok Sabha elections in April-June 2024, his three-year term was extended until June 2024.

Discussions in the recent meeting have focused on the next elections of the National President of the BJP. According to party sources, the announcement concerning the election could be made in a week or two.

The official electoral notification of the BJP chief will be followed by an appointment process. As expected, the president of the BJP will be announced without the requirement of an election.

Who are the probable names for the president of the BJP? The Ministers of the Union Manohar Lal Khattar, Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhapender Yadav are the best candidates likely for the position.

If one of these Union ministers is chosen as head of the BJP, an expansion of the cabinet or a reshuffle will be necessary. The BJP will also consult Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), its ideological mentor, to finalize its name.

In addition to deliberating on the national leadership, the meeting also focused on organizational changes at the level of the state, according to the Anima news agency. Sources have indicated that the names of the new presidents of the State BJP for States such as Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Western Bengal and Madhya Pradesh were discussed. The party can announce about half a dozen presidents of the state unit over the next two to three days.

The organizational reshuffle should have a significant impact on the electoral strategy of the BJP before the next surveys.

The electoral process to choose the national president of the BJP could start at any time after April 20, party sources said.

Process to start after Modi returns from Arabia The PM Modi will meet the American vice-president JD Vance on April 21 and will go to Saudi Arabia from April 22 to 23. Thus, the selection process of the BJP president should start after Prime Minister Modi returns to India.