Politics
Buzz growing on the next BJP chief, the extension of the Modi cabinet after consecutive higher level meetings
The Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party is likely to announce the name of the new party president by the end of this month. According to information, an extension of the firm
The buzz on the expansion of the cabinet began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an unforeseen meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at the end of April 15. At the same time, the top brew of the BJP was huddled for hours at the residence of chef JP Nadda, according to reports. The meeting was followed by the best leaders of the BJP, including the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah.
A similar meeting of the management of the BJP took place the next day, on April 16, in Delhi concerning the organizational elections of the party, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting, held at the Prime Minister's residence, brought together the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh and the National Secretary General (Organization) of the BJP, Bl Santosh.
These consecutive meetings, whose agenda has remained closely kept, took place in the midst of the long -term appointment of the next president of the BJP party and the speculation of a ministerial mixture.
Nadda's mandate ended in June of last year
The election of the national president of the BJP was to take place in January. Party initiates believe that the delay is due to the meticulous selection of a leader who can further strengthen the organization.
JP Nadda, who has been the national president of the BJP since January 2020, has seen her mandate beyond the three-year limit to ensure a smooth transition and an appropriate preparation for the next leadership phase.
Currently, Nadda, whose term of BJP chief ended in June 2024, is the head of the room in Rajya Sabha and has the portfolio of health, chemicals and fertilizers in the Modi government at the center. He became the president who works from the BJP in 2019.
In January 2020, he was promoted full -time president. In 2023, before the Lok Sabha elections in April-June 2024, his three-year term was extended until June 2024.
Discussions in the recent meeting have focused on the next elections of the National President of the BJP. According to party sources, the announcement concerning the election could be made in a week or two.
The official electoral notification of the BJP chief will be followed by an appointment process. As expected, the president of the BJP will be announced without the requirement of an election.
Who are the probable names for the president of the BJP?
The Ministers of the Union Manohar Lal Khattar, Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhapender Yadav are the best candidates likely for the position.
If one of these Union ministers is chosen as head of the BJP, an expansion of the cabinet or a reshuffle will be necessary. The BJP will also consult Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), its ideological mentor, to finalize its name.
In addition to deliberating on the national leadership, the meeting also focused on organizational changes at the level of the state, according to the Anima news agency. Sources have indicated that the names of the new presidents of the State BJP for States such as Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Western Bengal and Madhya Pradesh were discussed. The party can announce about half a dozen presidents of the state unit over the next two to three days.
The organizational reshuffle should have a significant impact on the electoral strategy of the BJP before the next surveys.
The electoral process to choose the national president of the BJP could start at any time after April 20, party sources said.
Process to start after Modi returns from Arabia
The PM Modi will meet the American vice-president JD Vance on April 21 and will go to Saudi Arabia from April 22 to 23. Thus, the selection process of the BJP president should start after Prime Minister Modi returns to India.
The electoral process to choose the national president of the BJP could start at any time after April 20.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/buzz-grows-over-bjps-new-chief-and-cabinet-expansion-after-back-to-back-top-level-meetings-report-11744971763750.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The technological industry fears that Donald Trumps will exchange a war that hinders us the domination of the AI
- The American strikes on the oil port held by the Houthi rebels of Yemen kill dozens, injuring more than 100 others, say the Houthis
- Earthquake alert (automatic)
- Iowa State Football Spring Transfer Portal Tracker: which has arrived so far
- PM Modi, Elon Musk speaks in the middle of the American-Chinese trade war
- Trump says the United States could spend Ukrainian-Russia peace talks
- The Turkish President criticizes the Israel Gaza offensive, calls for global action
- India Ipl Cricket | National
- Columbia student Mohsen Mahdawi arrested a US citizenship interview
- Jutarnji List – The beauty of the Croatian roots married a prince in front of 5000 people: here is how to live a year after her marriage
- Trump expects to visit England and visit King Charles in September.
- A milestone for table tennis: Olympic recognition and a boost for women's sports development