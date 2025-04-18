Politics
Jutarnji List – The beauty of the Croatian roots married a prince in front of 5000 people: here is how to live a year after her marriage
Makes the beauty of the Croatian roots Anishe Ise Kalebi and the most neglected insecation of Asia, Brunejski Prince Abdul Mateen It lasted nine days and drew the attention of the world.
As we wrote earlier, Anisha is a young entrepreneur with a diploma from the British University of Bath and has Croatian roots. His grandfather alongside Maya Pehin datuk haji He has been advisor to Brunej Sultan for many years and faces a successful airline. His brother Dead dead Prinev is a longtime friend. The father of the princess and the Daniala is a window Ivica Kalebi. Abdul is the son of the sultan Hajjja Hassanala Bolkiaha, For the throne which is the fifth consecutive and is its tenth child.
The cleaning of steam peaks came to the Royal Palace on the tenth day of the Iman Iman. The bride first wore a traditional red corner with an impressive tiara, and then turned into a white wedding with details of ipka and diamonds.
Her husband wore a military uniform. Marriage was in a broken area in front of 5,000 distinguished people, among members of the royal family of Saudi Arabia and Jordan, then the Indonesian president Joko Widodo I bivi Elnik Philippina Ferdinand Marcos. He transmitted then Bbc.
During the fourth day of the royal wedding of Brunej, the Berbadak ceremony, that is to say the powder ceremony, took place during which the bride and the bride receive a blessing from the members of the royal family who apply the powder dough to their hands.
The Akad Nika ceremony also took place during which the young person made the wish to accept the hand of the bride. This declaration was seated before the religious and the witnesses.
The royal years after the marriage of Ivo, which, at first glance, does not seem so royal. Their daily life is not so glamorous, and the moments of the ventricle of life are often divided into social nets. Anisha directs her own silk production company and also has a travel agency.
In January 2025, they celebrated their first wedding anniversary, then went to Florence. Abdul Mateen posted their commune photo of the terrace overlooking the cathedral and briefly written: “Happy First Anniversary”.
