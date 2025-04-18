The Turkish President criticizes the Israel Gaza offensive, calls for global action

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly sentenced the ongoing military attacks in Israel to Gaza on Friday, accusing the Israeli government of leading blind massacres against the Palestinians. He also criticized the international community for his silence on the issue.

“In a state of total madness, the Israeli government massacre the Palestinians without any distinction,” said Erdogan at a meeting of a group of parliaments in support of Palestine in Istanbul, Türkiye, referring to the news of the death of Gaza. Anadolu agency.

He said that they gathered to give the floor to Palestine, which has been the cradle of many civilizations and which houses many prophets through history, adding that today, they are united not only to support a land and its people, but also to defend justice, peace and resistance.

Expressing his hope that the meeting and the decisions that it will take will benefit Palestine, Erdogan brought his special thank you to all the parliamentarians who see the Palestinian cause as their own and support it.

“In addition to all this, the Palestinian cause is, basically, a struggle to be human and remain human. It is a question not only for Muslims but for each person of conscience. This cause is surely beyond politics-it is a question of conscience,” he said.

For months, the “world media and human rights defenders have remained silent” while journalists and children were killed, he added.

“More than 7% of the population (Gaza) has been killed or mutilated. A total of 212 journalists, who worked to report the truth from the ground, were executed. The other day, a journalist was martyred with his 10 family members. Hundreds of doctors, nursing and health care were targeted by beers.

“We are faced with a group so devoid of humanity that they celebrated their child's birthday by killing Palestinian children. Schools, churches, mosques and universities have been bombed. Almost 80% of buildings in Gaza were destroyed. Gaza was devastated to the point where there is not a single stone on the left.

“ Western standard ''

Accusing Western countries of having double standards, Erdogan said: “In smaller incident, they do not impose the sanctions. But I ask, where are they against Israel?”

“Where is international law, where is the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, where are the structures, organizations and institutions that raise their voices and have billions of dollars? Western states that quickly use the embargo weapons in the smallest incidents – where are they facing Israel?

“Where is the BBC, where is CNN, and where are the others?” While humanity is killed in Gaza, while children, babies and women burn to death, while journalists are executed, the world sees it? said.

From the UN to the EU, many institutions and organizations have given a bad account of themselves to Gaza, at the cost of trampling on the very principles they claim to defend, said Erdogan.

The president said that nearly 60,000 Palestinians had been “brutally killed” since October 7, 2023, most of them, women and children, and have warned that “any proposal that seeks to expel the Palestinians from the Earth on which they have lived for thousands of years have no value for us”.

Erdogan underlined the Palestinian cause is “a struggle for dignity” and a position for “humanity, peace and justice”, urging the company which “underwent a genocide 75 years ago” to raise its voice and to say to its leaders of “stopping”, referring to the Nazi Holocaust of the Jews.

“The struggle of our brothers and sisters in Gaza is no different from the independent struggle that our nation led against the invaders a century ago,” he added.

The Turkish chief accused those who were silent on death in Gaza of having tried to “normalize the genocide” by qualifying the Palestinian resistance as “terrorism”.

“Since October 7, 2023, our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Palestine have been subjected to one of the greatest acts of banditry of the last century,” said Erdogan.

Erdogan said Türkiye continued his humanitarian aid to the Palestinians without interruption.

“Fortunately, with the support of neighboring countries, we have delivered more than 101,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza. We thank them once again for their support. We will continue to reach our aid in Gaza in the coming days,” he said.

Since March 2, Erdogan said, Israel has once again revealed his ugly face by blocking aid to Gaza and the government of Netanyahu has been trying to destroy the Palestinians by famine, thirst and lack of medicine.

Türkiye attaches great importance to the genocide affair posted against Israel before the International Court of Justice, because “each crime left unpunished only hake the perpetrator,” said Erdogan, expressing his hope of seeing Israeli Prime Minister and “the murder gang” to hold responsible for their crimes.

“Fanatic Israelis, genocidaires provoke and encourage Muslims by entering the Al-Aqsa mosque under the protection of armed security agents. Let me make it clearly: the Al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the rock, belonging to Muslims and do not allow what it is. Al-Aqsa is our red line, and it will remain so, God wants it, for eternity, “he added.

Erdogan said that there is no alternative to the solution to two states of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, adding that Ankara will continue her tireless and without hesitation to an independent, sovereign and territorial state of Palestine is established, on the basis of the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem.

“Gaza belongs to the people of Gaza. Palestine belongs to the Palestinian people. Palestine is for the Palestinians. While millions of Palestinian refugees are waiting to return home where they have kept their keys, we can never tolerate new migrations or displacements,” he said.

“We will provide all the support we can to our Palestinian brothers and sisters to live freely in their homeland and in peace with other confessions. Even if we are alone, we will continue to defend the Palestinian cause.”

News.az