Trump says the United States could spend Ukrainian-Russia peace talks





Trump told journalists in the oval office that Rubio was “right to say” that the United States wanted to see the Russian-Ukraine war ended.

The president's comments came in response to a question about Rubio saying earlier during the day that the administration will have to “spend” peace talks if progress is not made in the coming days.

Asked how to identify how many days it would be, Trump said: “No specific number of days, but quickly, we want to do it.”

“We are talking about people who die,” said Trump. “We will stop it, ideally. Now, if, for any reason, one of the two parties makes things very difficult. We are just going to say:” You are stupid, you are fools, you are horrible people “, and we are just going to take a pass.” But I hope we don't have to do that, and Marco, and Marco is right to say, we get, we want to see him end. “”

Trump said many people are killed “when they play games”, suggesting that one or both parties do not cooperate in negotiations.

“We are not going to take this,” said Trump, who then expressed his confidence that a peace agreement will be concluded. “I think we have a good chance of solving the problem.”

The president refused to say if the United States would completely move away from the talks saying: “I don't want to say that, but we want to see him end.” He also refused to say if the United States would continue to support Ukraine if the administration is moving away from the negotiating table.

Trump said he had to see “the enthusiasm” of Ukraine and Russia that they want the conflict to be finished. He also rejected the idea that he is “played” by Russia: “No one plays me. I try to help.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trump-administration/live-blog/trump-rubio-ukraine-live-updates-rcna200877 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos