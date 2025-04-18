PM Modi, Elon Musk speaks in the middle of the American-Chinese trade war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the technological billionaire Elon Musk have now spoken of an American partnership in India in the fields of technology and innovation. The two leaders, who had met in Washington earlier this year, advanced their discussion, including the automotive and technological companies of Mr. Musk – like Tesla and Starlink – investing in India.

There is a “immense potential” of collaboration between India and the United States in these fields, said Prime Minister Modi, adding that India remains determined to advance a partnership between New Delhi and Washington in these areas.

“Talked to Elon Musk and talked about various questions, including the subjects that we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense collaboration potential in the fields of technology and innovation. India remains determined to advance our partnerships with the United States in these fields,” wrote PM Modi on its social media management Musk.

Timing of the phone call

The telephone call between PM Modi and Elon Musk arrives at a time when the United States and China are engaged in a fierce trade war, one or the other country imposing punishing prices on the other-245% on all Chinese exports to the United States and 125% of reprisals above and above its price of 67% previously existing by China on all American imports.

These reciprocal and reprisal-for-tat repropes have had a serious impact on industry, because China and the United States are the two largest manufacturing countries in the world. Most of the best American technological companies make a large majority of their products in China, and prices have sent patterns of the technological sector in search of alternative destinations to make their products.

India, which has a manufacturing sector established in the technological and automotive industry, and faces 26% of the reciprocal prices imposed by President Trump, is now considered a favorable alternative for technology to go. For Tesla by Elon Musk, the story is no different.

Tesla trip to India

Tesla has not yet officially ventured on the Indian market, but shortly after a meeting between PM Modi and Elon Musk in Washington in February of this year, Tesla Inc, the manufacturer of electric vehicles focusing on renewable energies, had started to hire in India. The brand had displayed 13 openings on LinkedIn for various roles, including back-end jobs and customer-oriented roles.

In the past, Tesla and India have had an uncertain relationship with the brand delaying its entry into the Indian market of passenger vehicles. The main concern for the manufacturer of electric vehicles was high import duties. However, the Indian government responded to the concerns in March of last year with a reduction in import duties on electric vehicles. This change came with conditions. For example, companies are required to create local manufacturing facilities with a minimum of $ 500 million in investment.

In the Union 2025 budget, India has reduced basic customs duties (BCD) to high -end cars with a price of more than $ 40,000 from 110% to 70%. This was considered an invitation for manufacturers like Tesla.

But after April 2, 2025, when President Trump announced reciprocal prices on nations which “unjustly priced American goods, a reprisals from China quickly turned into a trade war between the two largest economies. Each nation exceeds the other on a series of punitive taxes on imports of the other.

The impact of these prices has sent shock waves in the manufacturing and logistics sector, including automotive and technology sectors. Entrepreneurs like Elon Musk, who have put all their eggs in basketball in China are now faced with an uncertain future in terms of exports from China.

Starlink arrives in India?

Elon Musk, which is openly called a “big fan” of the PM Modi, has ambitious plans for its Internet Satellite Starlink Internet service to come to India, a country that leads the world to Internet consumption, and is the world's largest market for social sectors and Fintech sectors.

However, the entry of Starlink into India has been faced with regulatory challenges, security problems and the opposition of national telecommunications giants such as JIO of Mukesh Ambani.

In November of last year, the Indian Minister of Telecommunications, Jyotiraithya Scindia, said that Starlink had not yet respected security standards, and a license for satellite communication services would only be issued after meeting all the requirements.

Elon Musk criticized India's policy to grant the specter of satellite services by the auctions, but the Indian government later changed its policy, deciding to attribute the satellite spectrum instead of the auctions.

The Satellite wide -band services market in India is very competitive, with at least six companies controlling the market, led by Reliance Jio d'Ambani and Airtel d'Ambani.

More than 7,000 active satellites of Mr. Musk's star bond in orbit around the earth, offering high speed at low latency to some 4.6 million people worldwide. However, if Mr. Musk wants to enter the Indian market – with more than a billion Internet Internet connections daily, high prices of Starlink could become a problem. India currently has one of the cheapest rates of mobile data worldwide.



