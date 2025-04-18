



Donald prevails over the global tariff regime endangers its ambitions to encourage the production of interior fleas while hampering the American objectives to dominate the race to develop the artificial intelligence in the world.

Insiders of the industry, including technology leaders, supply chain experts and analysts, said that growing US trade in trade war should hinder the expansion of American computer power. Indeed

The technological sectors are concerned about the fact that the effort to force a greater alliance of the manufacture of fleas and electronics will have the involuntary effect of retaining Openai, Google and Microsoft who seek to beat the counterparts in China in the construction of an advanced AI.

The economic uncertainty induced by Trump's prices could become the greatest obstacle to American IA supremacy, said Sravan Kundojjala of the Council Semi-Aléanalse.

Large technological groups, including Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Meta, are committed to spending $ 300 billion on the computer infrastructure that underlies in only 2025.

Other projects, such as a $ 100 billion commitment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company to increase flea manufacturing capacity in the United States, will help support these ambitions

Industry figures have warned that these efforts are faced with uncertainty and disturbances, because the prices have reached the complex global supply chains which serve large IA IT projects.

I am much more worried about the impact on a single component in a given data center which can be delayed now because some [overseas] The supplier makes a decision on their business, said a person involved in the development of Stargate, the US $ 500 billion data center project led by Openai, SoftBank and Oracle.

These are fairly complex constructions [which can be] delayed due to a change for fans.

Semiconductors and equipment, materials and related components have been exempt from American presidents now interrupted reciprocal prices announced against dozens of American business partners.

But analysts said that the tariff regime that remains, including 145% tasks on Chinese goods, would always increase the cost of building and financing manufacturing factories and AI data centers in the United States.

Altana, a research group that maps world supply chains, said Chinese prices alone mean developers in the American data center are faced with an increase in annual costs of more than $ 11 billion.

The United States announced this week that it was investigating the implications of national security importing semiconductors and bands of equipment, materials and related components because it seeks to force companies to move the production of advanced equipment linked to AI in the United States.

Recommended

The survey, known as article 232 which could take up to 270 days, could lead to even more expensive requests on the industry. Trump has already invoked the powers of article 232 to impose prices of 25% on the sectors of steel, aluminum and car.

No one comes out of the hook, Trump wrote in an article on social networks on Sunday, adding that his administration will examine semiconductors and the entire electronics supply chain.

However, analysts have declared that the imposition of new rights to imports of semiconductors would be difficult because most chips enter the United States as components already integrated into other products such as smartphones, laptops or graphic processing units used in AI data centers.

This includes the most advanced NVIDIA GPUs, which are used by cloud service providers such as Amazon and Microsoft to train and exploit models of large languages ​​of companies, including Openai, Google and Elon Musks Grok.

Mohammad Ahmad, director general of the data analysis platform of the supply chain, Z2Data, said that most GPU IA enter the United States in the form of servers or servers racks, which are themselves assembled in a process in several stages involving several different countries.

GPUs contain chips produced mainly in Taiwan or South Korea, but are often sent for packaging and tests to countries in Southeast Asian such as Malaysia and the Philippines.

The chips are then returned to Taiwan or Mexico for the assembly of the printed circuit card, where new components are added before integration into servers exported to the United States for use in AI data centers.

Even if the GPU himself is exempt from prices, you will always be affected by massive costs in the United States if the prices still apply to components, Ahmad said. The number of product categories is so large and the smallest component can reduce your supply chain.

Semianalysis, Kundojjala noted that even with the 32% price offered by the Trump administration for the leader in the leader in flea manufacturing, Taiwan, the production of semiconductors in the United States would always be more expensive because prices increase the prices of key tools and materials.

The threat of the American knee is strengthened in the ability to rebuild manufacturing on the ground is real, he said. It will be cheaper to strengthen manufacturing capacity outside the United States, while companies with the largest part of American manufacturing are most lost.

Recommended

A framework for a Taiwanese flea design house which provides Amazon said that if high prices are imposed on the sector, its American customers should absorb costs for the years to come.

The first reaction of the Amazons is to go to their supplier and to say that you produce this to Taiwan, and it creates an additional cost, so reduce your prices, they said.

[Amazon is] Do not demand that we do the chip in the United States, because it will take years to strengthen capacity and build the product, added the person. But we will not lower our prices if we do it, well searched by the American government because we would be frustrating their policy to force people to make all the tokens in America.

Geoffrey Gertz, a principal researcher at the Center for a New American Security in Washington, said that the Trump administration still had the capacity to combat risk industry after the investigation of article 232 with a much broader potential toolbox using government purchasing policies, changes in tax laws and other commercial or non -traditional policies to adjust the national security risk imports.

He added: The question is whether this process ends quickly with a price of 25% on fleas, or if it is a more creative policy process that considers a wider range of potential results.

Additional Melissa Heikkil reporting in London

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/7c1baaaf-eb58-4b9b-9abb-3cece7970afa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos