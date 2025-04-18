More problems for Farage while Endrea Jenkyns is faced with the disqualification of the disqualification of the mayor's elections

One of Reform the most eminent candidates In the local elections, faces a potential disqualification on the affirmations that it does not live in the region.

Lady Andrea Jenkynswho presents himself as a British reform candidate for the newly created role of the mayor of the greatest LincolnshireFacing an audience next Friday, just six days before the voters went to the polls.

Dame Andrea is currently leading in the surveys of the highly disputed county and was a high level defector of the Tories, having previously been a right -wing supporter of Boris Johnson when she was a conservative deputy.

It then comes that the reforms of the local electoral campaign were assailed by problems, in particular the ousted parties of Great Yarmouth Rupert Lowe announcing his intention to continue Nigel Farage For defamation. The party also repels allegations that he tries to recruit the former disgrace Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Jenkyns is revealed as a member of the 100,000th reforms with Farage and the President of the Reform Party Zia Yusuf (EPA)

But the party says that the charges against Lady Andrea are vexatious and politically motivated, saying that they are an attempt to dirty it only a few days before the electorate votes.

It is understood that the complaint was filed by the agent of one of the rivals of Dame Andreas, Marianne Overton, who is as an independence and is advisor to the district council of North Kesteven.

It is based on the affirmations according to which Lady Andrea is not eligible to stand in Lincolnshire because she lives in Leeds, the location of her constituency when she was a deputy conservative.

A spokesperson for the North Kesteven District Council said: an official objection was received by the head of the North Kesteven electoral registration in connection with an individual registration on the electoral register, and the statutory process is followed.

Similar statements have been made by conservative candidate Rob Waltham, who recently published the accusations on Facebook.

He wrote: How to be a good mayor for Lincolnshire! Live here!

A senior conservative deputy said The independent: It is not personal against her, but the rules are very clear, and if she shattered them, she should not be eligible to stand up.

The website of the electoral commission Declare that the candidates for the mayor must respond to one of the four residential qualifications, who understand to live or work in the local authorities area where they wish to stand or be registered as an elector.

In what becomes an increasingly toxic battle for the county, the Conservatives also tried to report Lady Andrea to the police in relation to the accusations.

A spokesperson for the United Kingdom reform said: we understand that a vexatory complaint with political motivation has been filed by the parent of a candidate in the same election that Endea Jenkyns presents himself, in order to deprive the people of Lincolnshire to vote for the reform of the United Kingdom. We are convinced that this complaint will be rejected.

Lady Andrea refused to comment on herself, but it is understood that she told her friends that she was the victim of a defamation campaign because she is the favorite of the race.

She admitted that she lives between Leeds and Lincolnshire for family reasons, but should produce evidence next week to show that Lincolnshire is her main address. It has also been in direct contact with local authorities officials for several months compared to the question of its eligibility.

However, with the work, Jason Stockwood hoping to pass in the middle of a right vote shared between the conservatives and the reform, unions and left groups also accumulate on pressure in what has become a feverish election campaign.

The main public sector union wrote to members who work for the Lincolnshire County Council in order to dissuade them from voting for Dame Andrea, and there are statements that they were invited to appear in a video that attackers. This led to concerns in Dame Andreas Camp for a potential violation of Purdah rules before an election.

But a spokesperson for Uniss said: everything related to Lincolnshire members about where the various candidates for the mayor are held on the issues that matter. This includes the measures presented in the bill on employment rights. It is not a violation of electoral rules.

Meanwhile, the hope of not hating has also targeted Lady Andrea as a negative of climate change which fought against Net Zero policies.

The independent approached CLLR Overton to comment.

Lincolnshire police refused to comment.