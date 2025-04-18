The German government of the goalkeeper led by the Social Democrats and the Greens blocked the expected export of about three dozen Handelsblatt Reported Thursday, citing familiar sources with internal confidential discussions.

According to the sources of the German government, the main reason for stopping the export license is the arrest of the Turkish opposition figure Ekrem Imamoglu on corruption accusations, which Berlin officials described as “an attack on Turkish democracy”.

The opposition to Trkiye claims that the accusations of corruption against Imamoglu are politically motivated.

The former mayor was arrested on March 23 for allegations of corruption. The accusations against Imamoglu include the questionable acquisition of three villas in one of the main locations of Istanbul by the company of construction of his family, in which he holds 60% of the shares. According to official documents, a close partner of Imamoglu companies bought the villas on his behalf and transferred the property to the company of Imamoglu after three years at low prices.

While the outgoing chancellor Olaf Scholz supported defense exports to Trkiye during a visit to Istanbul in October 2024, the arrest of Imamoglu caused a reversal. Scholz had previously argued: “Trkiye is a member of NATO, and we therefore repeatedly take decisions leading to specific deliveries.”

Chronology of the EUROFIGHTER supply of Trkiye

Trkiye's interest in acquiring Eurofighter jets began in 2022 in the midst of the challenges of the modernization of its aging fleet:

20222023: Trkiye has initiated discussions with the United Kingdom and Spain, seeking to circumvent German objections

November 2023: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Scholz at the United Nations General Assembly.

November 2024: Germany has approved the sale; Trkiye submitted its technical requirements.

January 2025: Trkiye received and began to assess an official proposal from the British Defense Ministry.

The supply plan would include up to 40 jets, divided between 20 second-hand planes 1 in the United Kingdom and 20 new tranche 4 planes, intended to enter service by 2030.

Tensions of the European Coalition and Cooperation of Defense

The decision can stretch the incoming CDU-SPD coalition, which should assume power in mid-May. Although the CDU is more favorable to the procedure with export to maintain cohesion within the Eurofighter consortium, the SPD has recommended taking advantage of the agreement to put Ankara on democratic issues.

The Eurofighter Typhoon program is a joint project in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy. The restrictive weapons export policy of Germany has long created tensions within the consortium, the United Kingdom and France often criticizing the position of Berlin.

Efforts to harmonize the rules of European export arms are described in the strategy of the defense industry of Germany and the coalition agreement, which calls for a faster and more coordinated export license, in particular among NATO allies.

Turkish Air Force Modernization Strategy

Bentené to the acquisition of F-35 fighters for American manufacturing due to its purchase of S-400 Russian missile systems in 2017, Trkiye continued several avenues to modernize its air fleet:

F-16 Block 70 program: Trkiye signed an agreement of $ 1.4 billion for 40 new F-16s and upgrades to its existing fleet.

Trkiye signed an agreement of $ 1.4 billion for 40 new F-16s and upgrades to its existing fleet. Interior production: The fifth generation Kaan native fighter aircraft finished its first flight in February 2024 and was being tried.

The fifth generation Kaan native fighter aircraft finished its first flight in February 2024 and was being tried. Acquisition of Meteor missiles: Trkiye seeks to equip the Eurofighters with Mbda meteor missiles, requiring around 400 units. France has approved the sale, although Greece has expressed security problems.

The Ministry of National Defense (MOD) has confirmed its intention to integrate both the Meteor missile and the Development Gokhan missile system in its arsenal.

Recently, Turkish officials said they wanted to reintegrate the F-35 program with the acquisition of F-35. “If the CATSAA sanctions are lifted, the resumption of the F-35 supply process will be envisaged, and we plan to accelerate defense, industry and cooperation in terms of security with the United States,” Turkish MOD sources said.

After the first meetings on this subject, the United States and Trkiye agreed to initiate technical level discussions aimed at combating long-standing tensions on CAATSA sanctions and the exclusion of the ANKARAS of the F-35 Fighter Jet program.

UK Eurofighters Land in Ankara

Two British Typhoons of the Eurofighter landed at the command of the wall -mounted aerodrome near Ankara on December 18, 2024, for a demonstration, also indicating the strong interest of Trkiye for the plane.

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guller said in a defense exam on December 14 that “technical negotiations concerning Eurofighter purchases are progressing positively”. He reiterated Trkiye's interest in joining the F-35 program and raising the American sanctions imposed by Caatsa.