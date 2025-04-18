Politics
Germany interrupts the delivery of Eurofighter jet to Trkiye citing a tense political environment
The German government of the goalkeeper led by the Social Democrats and the Greens blocked the expected export of about three dozen Handelsblatt Reported Thursday, citing familiar sources with internal confidential discussions.
According to the sources of the German government, the main reason for stopping the export license is the arrest of the Turkish opposition figure Ekrem Imamoglu on corruption accusations, which Berlin officials described as “an attack on Turkish democracy”.
The opposition to Trkiye claims that the accusations of corruption against Imamoglu are politically motivated.
The former mayor was arrested on March 23 for allegations of corruption. The accusations against Imamoglu include the questionable acquisition of three villas in one of the main locations of Istanbul by the company of construction of his family, in which he holds 60% of the shares. According to official documents, a close partner of Imamoglu companies bought the villas on his behalf and transferred the property to the company of Imamoglu after three years at low prices.
While the outgoing chancellor Olaf Scholz supported defense exports to Trkiye during a visit to Istanbul in October 2024, the arrest of Imamoglu caused a reversal. Scholz had previously argued: “Trkiye is a member of NATO, and we therefore repeatedly take decisions leading to specific deliveries.”
Chronology of the EUROFIGHTER supply of Trkiye
Trkiye's interest in acquiring Eurofighter jets began in 2022 in the midst of the challenges of the modernization of its aging fleet:
- 20222023: Trkiye has initiated discussions with the United Kingdom and Spain, seeking to circumvent German objections
- November 2023: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Scholz at the United Nations General Assembly.
- November 2024: Germany has approved the sale; Trkiye submitted its technical requirements.
- January 2025: Trkiye received and began to assess an official proposal from the British Defense Ministry.
The supply plan would include up to 40 jets, divided between 20 second-hand planes 1 in the United Kingdom and 20 new tranche 4 planes, intended to enter service by 2030.
Tensions of the European Coalition and Cooperation of Defense
The decision can stretch the incoming CDU-SPD coalition, which should assume power in mid-May. Although the CDU is more favorable to the procedure with export to maintain cohesion within the Eurofighter consortium, the SPD has recommended taking advantage of the agreement to put Ankara on democratic issues.
The Eurofighter Typhoon program is a joint project in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy. The restrictive weapons export policy of Germany has long created tensions within the consortium, the United Kingdom and France often criticizing the position of Berlin.
Efforts to harmonize the rules of European export arms are described in the strategy of the defense industry of Germany and the coalition agreement, which calls for a faster and more coordinated export license, in particular among NATO allies.
Turkish Air Force Modernization Strategy
Bentené to the acquisition of F-35 fighters for American manufacturing due to its purchase of S-400 Russian missile systems in 2017, Trkiye continued several avenues to modernize its air fleet:
- F-16 Block 70 program: Trkiye signed an agreement of $ 1.4 billion for 40 new F-16s and upgrades to its existing fleet.
- Interior production: The fifth generation Kaan native fighter aircraft finished its first flight in February 2024 and was being tried.
- Acquisition of Meteor missiles: Trkiye seeks to equip the Eurofighters with Mbda meteor missiles, requiring around 400 units. France has approved the sale, although Greece has expressed security problems.
The Ministry of National Defense (MOD) has confirmed its intention to integrate both the Meteor missile and the Development Gokhan missile system in its arsenal.
Recently, Turkish officials said they wanted to reintegrate the F-35 program with the acquisition of F-35. “If the CATSAA sanctions are lifted, the resumption of the F-35 supply process will be envisaged, and we plan to accelerate defense, industry and cooperation in terms of security with the United States,” Turkish MOD sources said.
After the first meetings on this subject, the United States and Trkiye agreed to initiate technical level discussions aimed at combating long-standing tensions on CAATSA sanctions and the exclusion of the ANKARAS of the F-35 Fighter Jet program.
UK Eurofighters Land in Ankara
Two British Typhoons of the Eurofighter landed at the command of the wall -mounted aerodrome near Ankara on December 18, 2024, for a demonstration, also indicating the strong interest of Trkiye for the plane.
Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guller said in a defense exam on December 14 that “technical negotiations concerning Eurofighter purchases are progressing positively”. He reiterated Trkiye's interest in joining the F-35 program and raising the American sanctions imposed by Caatsa.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkiyetoday.com/turkiye/germany-halts-eurofighter-jet-delivery-to-turkiye-citing-tense-political-environment-146352/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- GLP-1 RAS, SGLT2 inhibitors may reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease, T2DM dementia
- Byu Football Spring Transfer Tracker: Keelan Marion Surprises with Portal Entry
- PM Modi, Elon Musk discuss a huge potential for technology and innovation collaboration, and manufacturing
- Trump's Easter plans do not include Florida: what we know
- Father Sanjay Bangar asked child Anaya to stop cricket, said: “There is no room for it …”
- An earthquake in size 5.8 Afghanistan strikes, and felt shocks in Delhi NCR, J&K
- Southcoast Girls Hockey Player of the Year for 2025 Fan Poll
- Zelenskyyk is a rare mineral Deal
- Trump has expressed 8 “national emergencies” since his return to the White House
- GT VS DC: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, weather forecast, head to head, match prediction, where to watch – sports news gate | Latest sports articles
- White House: The poor deported man in El Salvador will not return to the US
- Trump says China calling “a lot” because the prices and an agreement could be concluded soon