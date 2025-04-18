Politics
Advanced hunter market update – Defense update:
More precipitation for Latin America
In Latin America, the JAS 39 Gripen E / F of Saab wins a considerable traction. The Swedish government has officially requested parliamentary approval to negotiate a government agreement to government (G2G) with Peru for the potential sale of up to 12 Gripen E / F planes, as well as associated air defense systems. This meets the requirements of Peru to obtain 24 new Multiroles fighters to replace its aging fleets from MIG-29 and Mirage 2000p. The Gripen E / F is pre-selected alongside the Lockheed Martin F-16V 70 and Dassault Rafale F4 block. Peru would request funding for an initial lot of 12 planes, corresponding to the number in the Swedish proposal.
More decisively, the Colombian president Gustavo Petro confirmed the selection of the Saab Gripen E / F to replace the veteran of the Colombian Air Force Ia Kfir Fighters. This decision follows a letter of intention signed with Sweden and concludes a long evaluation process which had previously considered the Dassault Rafale and Lockheed Martin F-16. Although the exact number of aircraft and the value of the contract is not yet finalized, the reports suggest a total requirement of 15-24 planes, probably acquired by lots. The agreement would include significant industrial and social compensation commitments from Sweden, covering solar energy projects, water infrastructure and medical facilities. SAAB has highlighted the potential to take advantage of its existing Gripen production and technology transfer infrastructure to neighboring Brazil to support the Colombian program. A potential complication implies the use by Gripen E / F of the General Electric F414 engine of American manufacturing, subjecting the sale to the Regulation on International Arms Traffic (ITAR). While unconfirmed reports suggest a potential American veto, SAAB said it has the necessary licenses and allowed for Colombia.
Portugal would also have reconsidered its planned acquisition of the F-35A, SAAB confirming that current talks are underway concerning Gripen as a potential alternative. Citing concerns about geopolitical unpredictability and the need to assess European options, Portugal assesses both the Gripen C / D modernized and the new Gripen E / F. The Gripen is positioned as a profitable and flexible option on the operational level compared to the F-35, with lower operating costs and the industrial cooperation potential, perhaps shooting the existing partnership Saab with Embraer in Brazil. However, Gripen's dependence on an American manufacturing engine could still place political obstacles.
China joins the hunting race
China also actively markets its fighter planes, especially in Central Asia and the Middle East. Uzbekistan would envisage a major purchase of Chinese fighters, potentially including Bloc III JF-17, J-10C or even the 5th generation J-35, to replace its SU-27 and MIG-29 fleet of aging of the Soviet era. This potential agreement follows the anterior acquisition of Uzbekistan of Chinese air defense systems (HQ-9B, FM-90, KS-1C) and reflects a broader trend to seek profitable and easily available alternatives to Russian or Western suppliers, often with less attached political conditions. Although not confirmed, reports suggest that China has authorized the sale and the Uzbeks pilots were able to train on the JF-17 in China.
In an important confirmed sale, Azerbaijan obtained its first JF-17C Block III fighters from Pakistan in September 2024. The agreement, which would have been a major export value for an unrecognized number of planes (potentially around 30) PL-15th. This acquisition allows Azerbaijan to modernize its fleet beyond its oldest MIG-29 and SU-25, moving its dependence from Russian suppliers.
KF-21 launches the marketing campaign
Elsewhere, the South Korea Aerospace Industry (KAI) continues to attract international interest. A high-level delegation of the United Arab Emirates (water) visited Kai's installations to inspect the production lines of the 4.5 generation KF-21 Boramae fighter and the light fighter FA-50. The water had previously expressed their interest in the KF-21 program in 2023 as part of its assessment of new generation hunting options. KAI officials informed the KF-21 development status delegation and the future potential, in particular the planned integration of AI capabilities. This commitment highlights the export prospects in progress for the development of the KF-21 and the successful FA-50, in particular on the market in the Middle East. Egypt was also frequently quoted as a potential client for Chinese fighters J-10C or J-35 / FC-31, although the reports of a finalized agreement at the end of 2024 were officially refused by China in March 2025.
The Philippines also actively continue the modernization of hunters in the midst of regional tensions. The US State Department recently approved Manila's request to buy 20 F-16 fighter planes, as well as missiles, as part of a package of $ 5.6 billion. The F-16 was previously preselected for the Multi-Role (MRF) hunting project of the Philippines. Competition for this requirement is KF-21 Boramae in South Korea, which has also been pre-selected. The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has expressed its interest in the KF-21, and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) would have offered aircraft of 10 KF-21 to reach the initial medium-range fighter budget (MRF) of approximately $ 1.1 billion. The KF-21 is presented as a modern and potentially profitable option. Although the initial variant of block 1 focuses mainly on air capabilities, improved air-ground functions are provided for block 2, around 2028.
|
Sources
2/ https://defense-update.com/20250418_advanced-fighter-market-update.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- GLP-1 RAS, SGLT2 inhibitors may reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease, T2DM dementia
- Byu Football Spring Transfer Tracker: Keelan Marion Surprises with Portal Entry
- PM Modi, Elon Musk discuss a huge potential for technology and innovation collaboration, and manufacturing
- Trump's Easter plans do not include Florida: what we know
- Father Sanjay Bangar asked child Anaya to stop cricket, said: “There is no room for it …”
- An earthquake in size 5.8 Afghanistan strikes, and felt shocks in Delhi NCR, J&K
- Southcoast Girls Hockey Player of the Year for 2025 Fan Poll
- Zelenskyyk is a rare mineral Deal
- Trump has expressed 8 “national emergencies” since his return to the White House
- GT VS DC: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, weather forecast, head to head, match prediction, where to watch – sports news gate | Latest sports articles
- White House: The poor deported man in El Salvador will not return to the US
- Trump says China calling “a lot” because the prices and an agreement could be concluded soon