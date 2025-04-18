Advanced hunter market update – Defense update:

More precipitation for Latin America

In Latin America, the JAS 39 Gripen E / F of Saab wins a considerable traction. The Swedish government has officially requested parliamentary approval to negotiate a government agreement to government (G2G) with Peru for the potential sale of up to 12 Gripen E / F planes, as well as associated air defense systems. This meets the requirements of Peru to obtain 24 new Multiroles fighters to replace its aging fleets from MIG-29 and Mirage 2000p. The Gripen E / F is pre-selected alongside the Lockheed Martin F-16V 70 and Dassault Rafale F4 block. Peru would request funding for an initial lot of 12 planes, corresponding to the number in the Swedish proposal.

More decisively, the Colombian president Gustavo Petro confirmed the selection of the Saab Gripen E / F to replace the veteran of the Colombian Air Force Ia Kfir Fighters. This decision follows a letter of intention signed with Sweden and concludes a long evaluation process which had previously considered the Dassault Rafale and Lockheed Martin F-16. Although the exact number of aircraft and the value of the contract is not yet finalized, the reports suggest a total requirement of 15-24 planes, probably acquired by lots. The agreement would include significant industrial and social compensation commitments from Sweden, covering solar energy projects, water infrastructure and medical facilities. SAAB has highlighted the potential to take advantage of its existing Gripen production and technology transfer infrastructure to neighboring Brazil to support the Colombian program. A potential complication implies the use by Gripen E / F of the General Electric F414 engine of American manufacturing, subjecting the sale to the Regulation on International Arms Traffic (ITAR). While unconfirmed reports suggest a potential American veto, SAAB said it has the necessary licenses and allowed for Colombia.

Portugal would also have reconsidered its planned acquisition of the F-35A, SAAB confirming that current talks are underway concerning Gripen as a potential alternative. Citing concerns about geopolitical unpredictability and the need to assess European options, Portugal assesses both the Gripen C / D modernized and the new Gripen E / F. The Gripen is positioned as a profitable and flexible option on the operational level compared to the F-35, with lower operating costs and the industrial cooperation potential, perhaps shooting the existing partnership Saab with Embraer in Brazil. However, Gripen's dependence on an American manufacturing engine could still place political obstacles.

China joins the hunting race

China also actively markets its fighter planes, especially in Central Asia and the Middle East. Uzbekistan would envisage a major purchase of Chinese fighters, potentially including Bloc III JF-17, J-10C or even the 5th generation J-35, to replace its SU-27 and MIG-29 fleet of aging of the Soviet era. This potential agreement follows the anterior acquisition of Uzbekistan of Chinese air defense systems (HQ-9B, FM-90, KS-1C) and reflects a broader trend to seek profitable and easily available alternatives to Russian or Western suppliers, often with less attached political conditions. Although not confirmed, reports suggest that China has authorized the sale and the Uzbeks pilots were able to train on the JF-17 in China.

In an important confirmed sale, Azerbaijan obtained its first JF-17C Block III fighters from Pakistan in September 2024. The agreement, which would have been a major export value for an unrecognized number of planes (potentially around 30) PL-15th. This acquisition allows Azerbaijan to modernize its fleet beyond its oldest MIG-29 and SU-25, moving its dependence from Russian suppliers.

KF-21 launches the marketing campaign

Elsewhere, the South Korea Aerospace Industry (KAI) continues to attract international interest. A high-level delegation of the United Arab Emirates (water) visited Kai's installations to inspect the production lines of the 4.5 generation KF-21 Boramae fighter and the light fighter FA-50. The water had previously expressed their interest in the KF-21 program in 2023 as part of its assessment of new generation hunting options. KAI officials informed the KF-21 development status delegation and the future potential, in particular the planned integration of AI capabilities. This commitment highlights the export prospects in progress for the development of the KF-21 and the successful FA-50, in particular on the market in the Middle East. Egypt was also frequently quoted as a potential client for Chinese fighters J-10C or J-35 / FC-31, although the reports of a finalized agreement at the end of 2024 were officially refused by China in March 2025.

The Philippines also actively continue the modernization of hunters in the midst of regional tensions. The US State Department recently approved Manila's request to buy 20 F-16 fighter planes, as well as missiles, as part of a package of $ 5.6 billion. The F-16 was previously preselected for the Multi-Role (MRF) hunting project of the Philippines. Competition for this requirement is KF-21 Boramae in South Korea, which has also been pre-selected. The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has expressed its interest in the KF-21, and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) would have offered aircraft of 10 KF-21 to reach the initial medium-range fighter budget (MRF) of approximately $ 1.1 billion. The KF-21 is presented as a modern and potentially profitable option. Although the initial variant of block 1 focuses mainly on air capabilities, improved air-ground functions are provided for block 2, around 2028.