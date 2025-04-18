Connect with us

Starmer and Trump discuss the current and productive trade discussions

Sir Keir Starmer spoke to Donald Trump during his first call with the American president since he unveiled 10% of prices on all goods imported into America in the United Kingdom.

The two leaders discussed the current and productive discussions on trade between the two countries, a spokesperson for Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to free and open trade and the importance of protecting the national interest, said No 10.

They also talked about the situation in Ukraine, Iran and the recent measures taken against Houthis in Yemen.

This is the first time they have been talking since Mr. Trump unveiled a range of prices on countries on April 2 in what he nicknamed the Liberation Day.

He imposed a 10% tariff on British goods. A 25% levy on car imports announced earlier also applies to the United Kingdom.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves should hold talks with the White House next week in the middle of the efforts to conclude a trade agreement, which, in the hope of Great Britain, can help soften the weight of prices.

However, Trump said Thursday that he was in a hurry to conclude agreements due to the income that his new prices generate.

Trump said many countries wanted to conclude transactions frankly more than me, and that any agreement would be at some point.

The American president also suggested that a date in September was fixed for him to visit the King in the United Kingdom.

