Muhammad Zamir Assadi

SpinningHis month, the Ministry of Cambodes of Public Works and Transport, as well as the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank, announced plans for Phnom Penhs First Metro System. The network network lines offered and more than 100 kilometers the last signal of the growing appetite in the Southeast for modern urban transit.

Throughout the region, cities densely populated in the grip of traffic congestion and uneven development are turning to metropolitan systems as a solution. The president of the Indonesians, Joko Widodo, recently launched the 1-west corridor of Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit East-West Phase 1 worth around $ 4.8 billion to relieve the capitalS Traffic woes. In Vietnam, the government plans to remove nearly $ 50 billion by 2045 to build a 600 -kilometer metro network in Hanoi. In Malaysia, urban public transport projects under construction are estimated at more than $ 14 billion. The list continues …

The momentum reflects a wider regional change In the midst of its expanding industries. Depending on the prospects for Asian transport 2030, urban rail development is about to exceed any previous period. Between 2000 and 2020, Asia added more than 10,000 kilometers of urban rail. This figure could double By 2030. Metro systems should take into account the Lions of this growth.

This infrastructure boom is not without challenges. The funding requirements are immense. Asian transport observatory eStimulates that investment in domestic transport in Asia and the Pacific may need triple compared to the years 2010. However, investment in financial infrastructure becomes an increasing challenge for many Asian economies, because public finances are under pressure due to the economy of COVVI-19 Recession, noted the Development Bank in Asia.

Complexity, cost overruns and delays also persist. Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line 1company by the Japanese entrepreneur, took 17 years to finish his modest 19.7 kilometers. In Jakarta, the MRT Est-Ouest linewhich was to end last year, Faced with significant delays, with unlikely completion before 2031. Many projects have stalled due to financing gaps, regulatory obstacles or technical bottlenecks. The Malaysias Kelana Jaya LRT range was faced with a public examination on technical problems, while Bangkoks' fragmented ticketing systems illustrate how operational efficiency remains current work. The uneven support infrastructure, sparse routes and high prices undermines the popularity of public transport among the public. A JAKPAT survey indicates that around 30% of public transport users in Indonesia are counting on common facilities 2 to 4 times a week, while 72% of private vehicles have taken the road daily.

In parallel, transport sector emissions continue to increase. The transport observatory in Asia estimates that CO emissions linked to transport will continue to increase and cannot peak before 2030, the annual growth projected at 1.5% this decade. This exerts additional pressure on planners to the priorities of energy efficient systems and explains long -term environmental costs of infrastructure choices. Indonesia, for example, aims to fully electrify its audience transportation By 2030.

In the midst of these complexities, Rpolitical decision -makers are invited To reassess how they managed such large -scale transport infrastructure. The Ministry of Vietnams Construction, for example, hopes to locate rail technology in rolling systems and control systems, but it establishes a realistic chronology beyond 2030. Before that, the country aims to learn from ChinaS Experience, citing its construction and advanced operations, strong organizational coordination and advanced technology, as indicated by an official in VietnamS Ministry of Transport.

China, with the worldThe largest metro network and the largest rail transport industry which occupies more than 30% of the worldS total, saw his The construction of urban public transport has extended quadruple in the last decade, now spanning more than 5,000 kilometers. Its metro systems Historical recorded 30 billion trips in 2024, while more than 50 fully automated lines are already in service.

Notation nEW materials and digital tools are deployed,, reducebadge consume energy, emissions and maintenance costs. In Beijing, where almost half of the commuters opt for rail transport, AI Rail Doctor improves the 150%iron detection detection efficiency. In Qingdao, the launch of the worlds first The light fiber carbon fiber metro train has cut 7% energy consumption And interview expenses 22% via its digital maintenance platform. Delicacy solar energy metro Line 2 is on the right track to become the countrys Carbon neutral first metro line,, Projected to reduce carbon emissions by around 70,000 metric tonnes per year.

“China leads worldwide In the technology and transport systems of light metro trains, with advanced linear induction engines and permanent magnet systems rarely seen elsewhere, “said Oscar, market director at Weilan Rail Transit Big Data Center, a reflection group based in Beijing.

“Beyond the export of complete rail transport vehicles, China now provides complete system solutions, including signage, power supply and electromechanical systems according to unified Chinese standards, which are increasingly adopted in other developing countries“He added.

Precision engineering and closely coordinated operations underlie the efficiency of urban rail systems in this rail transport power. During rush hour, the trains leave at intervals of less than five minutes, some in two minutes. According to the China Association of Metros, the average delay rate of more than five minutes amounts to only 0.103 occurrences per million trainskilometers. Operating costs are competitive: approximately 33.42 (less than $ 5) per vehicle-kilometerCompared to $ 31 for the London Underground and $ 9 for the New York Metro. Energy consumption is also modest, with an average of 3.54 kilowatt hours per vehiclekilometer.

The governments of Southeast Asia closely follow these developments and actively seek to strengthen their interior capacities thanks to strategic partnerships. In Malaysia, collaboration with China resulted in the beginnings of the worldS First fast hydrogen autonomous transit system (art). ChinaMalaysia Modern Rail Technology Institute has also developed a range of professional programs and vocational training standards adapted to the needs of the east coast rail link, contributing to the culture of local rail expertise. The Philippines entrusted the construction of its first intra-city metro in Makati to a Chinese company. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has expressed his hope that Chinese companies will continue to invest in key infrastructure projects, including metro and tram systems.

With upright urban populations and imminent climatic targets, urban rail Systems are no longer optional. For Southeast Asia, build the right networks and choose the right partnersCan shape the development trajectory of the regions for the decades to come.