Dawoodi Bohra Muslim Delegation Hail Waqf Amendment Act by meeting the PM Modi





The members of the Muslim community of Dawoodi Bohra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg Thursday April 18) and supported the Act on the modification of the WAQF. The delegation including business leaders, doctors, professionals, educators and other eminent members told how the properties belonging to the members of the community were wrongly affirmed by the WAQF. They expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for responding to their concerns through the modification law, saying that it was not only a reform for minorities, but for the minority within the minorities. While saying that India has always enabled their identity to flourish, they added that under the leadership of the PM Modi, they feel the spirit of inclusion. The delegation praised the vision of the Prime Ministers to Viksit Bharat 2047 And offered their full support in the construction of a developed India. They congratulated several key initiatives like Aatmanirbhar Bharat, support for MPMs, etc. Saying that they were very useful, especially for small businesses. They also appreciated steps like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and other measures to empower Nari Shakti. Addressing the delegation, Prime Minister Modi underlined the years of effort behind the Waqf amendment law and recalled the difficulties that many women face in particular the widows due to the previous system. Prime Minister Modi spoke warmly about his long -standing ties with the Dawoodi Bohra community and has congratulated his sustained work in the field of social protection. He also recognized the contribution of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin to shape the act. He said that when work in the creation of the Waqf amendment law had started, one of the first people with whom he discussed was Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, who played a decisive role in giving detailed comments on various nitty-grities of the law, said the PMO in a release. Also read: “Article 142 has become a nuclear missile against democratic forces”: the strong criticism of the vice-president Dhankhar of the judiciary

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://swarajyamag.com/news-brief/minority-within-minorities-dawoodi-bohra-muslim-delegation-hail-waqf-amendment-act-in-meeting-with-pm-modi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

