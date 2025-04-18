Can Nigel Farage break the work on the red wall or the voters reject it

Nigel Farage can hardly be accused of not clarifying his intentions.

The reform is parking their tanks on the lawns of the Red Wall, he told the activists and candidates in a male work club in Durham County last week.

Today is the first day I said that, but I mean he was there and was there to stay.

With the local elections and the partial election of the Runcorn Crunch on May 1, Farage turns charm while trying to court traditional work voters to the cause of the reform.

A little strangely for a man who has not made any secrets in the past of his admiration for Margaret Thatcher, Farage now speaks of reindustrialisation of the United Kingdom, demanding the nationalization of British steel and even making fun of unions.

All this is part of a victory strategy on these labor voters in the North and the Midlands who supported Brexit in 2016, argued Boris Johnsons Tories in 2019, then disappointed, returned to Labor Gold last year.

Millions of votes and dozens of Wall Red seats are to be won in the next general elections while Farage aims at 10 Downing Street.

Former Labor MP Jonathan Ashworth, now Director General of Labor Labor Ensemble, however, thinks that Farage hides for nothing.

He told HuffPost UK: the inhabitants of the North are not stupid and feel the bullshit of Farages to a mile distance.

Farage has spent his entire political career to support the economy of Thatcherite which devastated industrial communities. He opposes the rights of workers and decent salary increases. It is clear as the day when the NHS will never be safe in the hands of the reform.

All the reform offers that the so-called red wall is a way to help the conservatives in power, letting workers pay the price.

A source n ° 10, on the other hand, said: while Nigel Farage was in the county of Countydurham, pretending to worry about the working class, [business secretary] Johnny Reynolds was literally at Immingham Port looking at the raw materials discharged to maintain British Steel.

And when the PM visited Scutant, he obtained a standing ovation from the workforce, so this idea that we cannot win there is now nonsense.

Nigel Farage shows a cup presented to him before signing a condolences book for Margaret Thatcher after his death in 2013. Paul Ellis via AFP via Getty Images

The exclusive analysis of HuffPost UK by Ipsos probers shows that there is a reform potential to make real breakthroughs in work works.

In old areas of manufacturing and mining in northern England and southern Wales, there is a strong feeling among the voters that they were left by the governments of conservatives and successive work.

Jobs, police, public transport and affordable housing are all areas of concern for these voters, while only 24% think that public services will improve over the next two to three years.

Gideon Skinner, principal director of British companies, said that there was a fertile field of public discontent for Reform UK to take advantage of both national and in their target fields.

In particular, people are attracted to reform because they see it as a party that will provide changes and will keep their promises, he said. They have a leader in frageation which is considered strong with a lot of personality, which includes the problems with which Great Britain is confronted, in particular to master immigration and which represents traditional British values.

Until now, the work strategy to deal with the threat of reform has been to highlight the comments passed on the comments passed on the displacement of the NHS to a French style insurance model and to accuse the party of being poodles.

Donald Trump's well -known support is also considered another weak point, which has seemed to recognize by criticizing the American president in recent weeks.

Skinner added: Reform UK still has work to do to correct some of the most negative views about them, making these local elections an important test for them.

At the national level, while they are leading to immigration and are elbow on crime, they follow work on other key questions such as NHS, economy, housing, transport and education.

People fear that a government led by Nigel Farage will be a source of division, too close to Donald Trump, and that the reform does not have enough talent to build a competent administration. And on the whole, Keir Starmer always directs Nigel Farage in the minds of the public as the best Prime Minister.

A veteran of the Labor Party said: although our attacks on the NHS are not the Silver Bulte, they cross and damage the reform. It is certainly better than calling them well on the right and putting their heads in the sand.

There are not many points after frage in the way there was not with Boris; He needs to blow himself up and he will. The reform attack must be nuanced and should become a broader criticism of their economic policies of Bonkers, or the lack to be more precise.

Keir Starmer received the reception of a hero when he visited Scunthorpe after the government intervened to save British Steel.

The local elections of May 1 will say more about the reforms of the main competitors have more to fear at the moment.

The Tories defend more than 900 seats and, by its own admission of Kemi Badenochs, go to a bad night. About 600 fewer labor seats are to be won, which means that they will not suffer as much damage.

Whatever happens, it seems certain that the reform is underway for major gains, because a survival survival for the sun seemed to be confirmed last week.

But an ally of Keir Starmer told HuffPost UK that the political landscape will be very different from the next general election.

The conservatives and the reform will have to kill the other or merge before the next elections, he said. If the reform kills the Conservatives, then the choice is whether you want Keir or Farage to be Prime Minister.

We are gaining in this scenario because millions of people who cannot endure the idea of ​​frage in n ° 10 will vote for work to stop that this happens.

But if the conservatives kill the reform, this is potentially a problem for us because they are more likely to unite this central right and right.

Basically, people who voted the reform last year will never vote for work. We must attract those who have not voted the reform but who could derive towards them next time.