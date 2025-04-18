Eight points for the requests of the retirement forum of the TNI soldiers of the pro-JKW minister reshuffle to the proposal for the change of the vice-president Gibran





Jakarta, mid- The retired forum of TNI soldiers made a declaration of attitude containing eight request points signed by 103 generals retired from the general, 73 retired Laksamana, 65 retired marshals and 91 retired colonels. The statement of this attitude is known for downloading video on the Youtube Refly Harun channel with the title: Live! Horrified! Hundreds of retail generals 8 requests! Change vice-president! Pro-JKW minister of reshuffle !! Lancing from video download, the first point on the retirement forum of TNI soldiers was to return to the original Constitution of 1945 as political law and government rules. Second, support the work program of the Red and White Cabinet known as Asta Cita, with the exception of the construction of the capital of the archipelago (IKN) Third, stop the National Strategic Program (PSN) PIK 2, PSN ABUS and similar cases because it is very harmful and oppressed the community and has an impact on environmental damage. Fourth, stopping the foreign workforce of China entering the NKRI region and restoring Chinese labor into its country of origin. Fifth, the government is forced to control the management of mines which does not in accordance with the rules of the Constitution of 1945 33 paragraph 2 and paragraph 3. Sixthly, reset the ministers suspected of having committed crimes of corruption and taking firm measures to officials and representatives of the State who are still linked by the interests of the 7th former President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo Seventh, referring the national police to the function of security and public order (Kamtibmas) under the Ministry of Internal Affairs (Kemendagri). Finally or the eighth point, proposing the change of vice-president to the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR), because the decree of the Constitutional Court (MK) against article 169 Letter of election violated the law of MK procedure and the law on judicial power. That signed on the eight points of the TNI soldier's retirement forum was the general TNI (ret.) Fachrul razi, tni (ret) general Tyasno SOEDARTO, TNI Admiral (ret.) SLAMET SOEBIJANTO, TNI MARSHAL (RET.) HANAFIE ASNAN and who knew General TNI (PURN) Essaie. The Refly Harun admitted that he agreed with the declaration of the attitude which had been delivered by the retirement forum of the TNI soldier. But in the first point linked to the return to the 1945 Constitution, he declared that a scientific and academic discussion was necessary in advance on the point of the first request. “If you want to be honest, yes, all that, I agree, agreed hard,” said Réfly quoted by downloading the YouTube Refly Harun video channel. “Well, only a little problematic comes back to the 1945 Constitution. Subject: Retirement Forum Tni Warrior Réfly Harun Jokowi Gibran



