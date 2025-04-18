Dozens of trials in Türkiye after the protests against the arrest of the mayors of Istanbul | World News





On Friday, dozens of students and journalists appeared before the Istanbul court after being charged with the demonstrations launched by the arrest of the opposition mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key political rival of President Rece Tayyip Erdogan. The case drew national and international attention in the midst of concerns about political freedoms and judicial independence in Türkiye. THE Demonstrations broke out after imamogluWidely considered a strongest opponent in Erdogans, was detained on March 19 and imprisoned a few days later, accusations of corruption. Numerous criticisms, including groups for defense of opposition rights and personalities, believe that the accusations are politically motivated. Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul, was a rising political figure and a pretender to the potential presidential election. According to APA total of 189 people, mainly university students, are tried, accused of joining unauthorized demonstrations and refused to follow the police to disperse. Some are also faced with accusations for having pretended to carry weapons. The story continues below this announcement People are sitting next to a police security line during a demonstration outside the Caglayan courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday April 18, 2025, during the hearing of dozens of people accused of having attended prohibited demonstrations after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu. (AP) Among the people on trials, four photojournalists and three journalists who covered the demonstrations. Their business was separated from the main group of the accused, decided the court on Friday, AP reported. The demonstrations that led to these arrests The biggest mass manifestations in Türkiye in more than a decade. More than 2,000 people were held nationally in the context of gatherings. During the first hearing, lawyers urged the court to abandon the accusations against all defendants. One of them, a student of the University of Istanbul, 23, Doga Doga Kus, was arrested on March 24 and spent 18 days in Istanbuls Silivri prison. I was released a week ago today, she said in court, according to AP. We have all missed our exams. Some students have even lost their jobs. It is not a legal process. It is a process where the law is trampled on. The story continues below this announcement Apart from the courthouse, hundreds gathered to support the accused, including parents of students. Avni Gundogan, the father of one of the accused, said they have engaged in democratic, peaceful and legitimate activities. They exercised their constitutional rights and their rights have been violated. We demand a acquittal verdict for our children, AP reported. The Turkish government maintains that the country's judicial power is independent and not influenced by politics. However, criticism argues that arrests and accusations reflect growing pressure on dissent in the execution of future elections.

