What would that mean for Trump to revoke Harvard tax exemption? | US News





The University of Harvard is in a confrontation with Donald Trump after having rejected a series of requests from the Administration of Presidents, which critics consider an attack on elite college for its reputation among conservatives as a bastion of liberal thought.

After having cut off his funding, Trump would have given the internal Revenue Service (IRS) a potentially illegal order to revoke the status of tax exemption from universities. Such a decision would mark an escalation in the armaments of republican presidents of federal government agencies against the people and the institutions that defy them.

Here is more on the battle between Trump and Harvard and how the president could try to use the IRS:

How did the axis started?

The Trump Anti-Semitism Administration Working Group this month sent a letter to the university saying that it had not been up to intellectual conditions and civil rights which justify the federal investment. He listed requests, in particular the ban on facial masks, the closure of its diversity, equity and inclusion programs and to cooperate with the immigration authorities.

How did Harvard react?

Harvards president Alan Garber refused to give in, saying: [T]The university will not renounce its independence or will renounce its constitutional rights. He kept lawyers William Burck and Robert Hur, both veterans of republican administrations, who say that Trumps' requests contract the first amendment. Harvards Stand contrasts with the situation of Columbia University, which has accessed similar requests from the Trump administration in exchange for the restoration of $ 400 million in federal funding.

How did Trump retaliated?

The Trump administration quickly frozen $ 2.2 billion in grants and $ 60 million in multi -year contracts with Harvard. A member of the working group on the anti -Semitism of the presidents attacked the position of schools, claiming that it strengthens the disturbing state of mind which is endemic in our most prestigious universities and colleges that federal investment does not include the responsibility of maintaining civil rights laws. Trump then called for Harvard to lose its tax exemption status, and the Washington Post reported that the administration had asked the greatest lawyer for the IRSS to revoke it.

What is tax exemption status?

If the IRS grants the organization's tax exemption status, they can avoid paying federal income tax, but must follow certain rules. These include refraining from the campaign activity or trying to influence the legislation, while no individual or shareholder is authorized to receive their profits. According to the IRS, the status is available for charitable, religious, scientific and literary organizations, as well as those involved in the prevention of cruelty towards children or animals, the organization of amateur sports competitions or the performance of tests for reasons of public security.

Can Trump legally ask the IRS to revoke the tax exemption status of universities?

The federal law prohibits the president from asking the IRS to conduct an investigation or an audit, and no evidence has yet appeared that the university has done anything to lose its tax exemption status. The White House spokesman Harrison Fields told US media that IRS come from the IRS were carried out independently of the president, and the investigations of the violations of the institutions of their tax status were launched before Trump's public call for the status.

Something like it happened under Trump before?

In 2022, after the end of Trumps' first mandate, the New York Times reported that former FBI director James Comey and his ex-deputy, Andrew McCabe, had been selected in 2019 for the most invasive form of the Aleators Tax Audit. Trump had dismissed Comey and McCabe during his mandate, and tax experts said they were selected for the audits was unusual. Trump, who had attacked Comey and McCabe by name even after their layoffs, denied any involvement.

