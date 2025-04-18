Throughout these three years, we have tried to demonstrate, among the different analyzes, that The conflict in Ukraine is a war for powers Among the Main military powers And the conflict engine is fed by economic and financial interests.

Gabriel Camilli *

The war on the battlefield continues. The current situation is as follows:

1. The armed forces of the Russian Federation (Fafr) They maintain constant pressure in the contact line where they obtain territorial gains limited to slow and constant rhythms in advance (37 km2). The last months mark a deceleration in the Russian advance: 730 km in December 2024 and 325 km in January 2025, in February 250 km.

Take into account the weather conditions of winter in these regions. Intense snowfall that hinder military operations.

2. The Ukrainian armed forces (Fai) and the Ukrainian resistance movements (several times we have referred to the supporters) in the occupied territories attacked a wide variety of objectives in enemy depth (such as TCTIC command positions, the Coordination Center for Drones, the installation of fuels and port infrastructures).

Own actions to try to affect enemy combat power, but not decisive to change the axis of Russian operations into a clear offensive.

3. In the north front (Semenivka-Sudja): The forces of Ukraine maintain their positions near Sudja, despite the Russian pressure which is continuously accentuated. The only logistics axis which connects Soudja to Soumy is definitely under the fire of Fafr.

4.The JARKIV-TORETSK front: Ukrainian forces firmly defend their positions despite strong and repeated counterattacks of FOF.

5. South front (Zopirjy-Jerson): without significant evolution.

As we have said on several occasions, following Clausewitz: war is the pursuit of politics by other means. And in recent weeks, they have dominated the facts and events outside the operational plan. Like those we will report.

Rare

Apparently, the president of Victoriadel, Donald Trump for Ukraine, implies the step devastated by the war which agrees to grant the United States unprecedented access to its rare elements of land in a counterpart.

“I want to have safety of rare earths” in reference to mineral elements which have also been highly sought after by other major industrial technological powers such as China and Russia. Rare earths are in small deposits but have a wide variety of applications.

These are tiles in everything, electronic systems for defense systems, medical care, drums and clean energy. China has long been an unrivaled area on the rare land market, but others put the day, and it seems that Trump has established this as a kind of priority. He is also interested in Minerals such as lithium and titanium, of which Ukraine has a significant supply.

As the reader can interpret, this is an offer to buy help, that is to say not to continue to provide it for free, but to provide it commercially.

In reference to rare earths …

We can say that Ukraine has lost a large part of the reserves of rare earth metals promised to Trump by Zelensky. According to the Ukrainian media with data from April 2023, the value of Ukrainian mineral resources is around 15 billion dlares. At the same time, 70% of this amount comes from the DPR, LPR and Dnipropetrovsk region.

In this way, Donald Trump He openly expressed his interests in the natural resources of Ukraine. To add more data to the subject: in these days, we find Boris Johnson With a change of opinion.

Peace in the desert

It was in 2022, hostilities between Russia and Ukraine had recently started a month before and while the media transmit bloody and dramatic images of the fighting, after racks, diplomacy, worked hard to negotiate. In March of the same year, the representatives of kyiv and Mosc had prepared a commitment which compromised the two parties to make a stage of the ABR in the aspirations which had lit the fuse of the conflict.

On the one hand, Zelensky undertook to abandon the entrance of his country in the Take and organic military alliances with Western powers, on the other, Poutine will have withdrawn the troops from the Donbass and asked to recognize the sovereign of Kremlin Only about him Crimea territory (The Pennsula annexed by the Federacin Rusa in 2014 without the approval of the international community).

Everything was ready and only the signing of the counterparts was missing, but that the hand of Laprfida Albin entered.

Boris Johnson Vol in Kyiv, with the blessing of Joe BidenTo dissuade Zelensky from signing any agreement with Mosc, saying that Putin is a war criminal, we must press it and that the United Kingdom, as well as its European and American partners, will continue to provide weapons and funding to support their cause.

Boris's plans

Detrs of the initiative of Johnson Comosaboteador on harmony in Eastern Europe, there was perhaps a wider plan which, in the last, to geopolic enthusiasts learned how Brittan Global Global.

The concept was born within the Conservative Party, where in the Post-Brexit eraThere is the ambition to dust off the Mercantilist tradition past for Make Great Britain a global geostratic power once it has freed itself from the Brussels force shirt.

The BritainPrevea project (and the PREV, attentive to Argentines) a deterioration of Russian-European relations to appear before Europe a reliable partner, as well as the United States, in the protection of the former continent of the expansionist objectives of the Russian bear. It is not an accident that since 2020, defense, weapons and security expenses have increased considerably and there has been a progressive integration of the initiatives of the armed forces and intelligence organizations.

Not only that, the objective of Great Britain is to eliminate the energy supplies of Russia, strengthening certain industrial sectors such as nuclear, allindamosis, USA.

We have often told you in this chronicle that the conflict in Ukraine was a war for powers between the main military powers and that the conflict engine was fueled by economic and financial interests.

Boris Johnson has never lost the opportunity to reiterate the importance of silver weapons and supplies against Kyiv and, consequently, it is very clear and logical that with the change of white house between Biden and Trump, he adopted the idea that you must try to negotiate with the Kremlin, unlike the European establishment which wants to assemble Ukraine for the fact that the military is almost all genes.

On the other hand, if the former British Prime Minister had not exploded the agreement in the spring of 2022, this year will not be the third anniversary of the fighting, the European economy would not be about to collapse and, which is extremely important, so many human lives will not have been lost. Question that does not take into account

There are also other invisible ghosts that also move in the Vile Metal

Zelensky has just participated in an emergency summit with Keir Starmer (the British Prime Minister) and the EU LDERES who promise to take the reins of the Battle Horse now that Trump has put aside Ukraine.

Why are they so impatient to perpetuate this invisible extralysis war? Why are they betting on a potential world war With so little apparent concern? In addition to personal financial enrichment, what other hidden causes lead these Atlantists to persist and prolong the fight? These are questions. We will give answers.

* CNL My (R) – Director of the Elevan Institute.

Photos: Pixabay