



A trial of nearly 200 people arrested for demonstrations against the Turkish government has opened in Istanbul. Mass demonstrations began on March 19 after the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Mamolu – a key rival from Recep Tayyip Erdoan – was detained for corruption charges, which he denies. Most of the 189 accused of the trial, which opened its doors on Friday at the Caglayan courthouse, are students, while eight are journalists. The accusations brought against them include participation in illegal demonstrations following a repression of public rallies and not to disperse despite the warnings.

He marked the first trial of those arrested during rallies. The Istanbul prosecutor's office said 819 people will be tried in 20 criminal surveys. The sanctions for charges vary from six months to five years' imprisonment, according to Human Rights Watch. A student from the University of Istanbul, who was arrested for participating in demonstrations in the district of Istanbul Sarahane and spent 20 days in prison, told BBC Turkish: “I hope they will come back from this shame as soon as possible and decide today to pay everyone.” A second -year student from Mimar Sinan University, whose hearing was planned, said: “We have no fear, we are not we who should be afraid.” According to information provided to BBC Turkish by parents Solidarity Network (PSN), which was created by students of students, most of the people arrested after March 19 have been released in recent days, but fifty students remain in detention. Before the start of Friday's hearings, the member of the PSN, Avni Gndoan, said: “Our children were involved in a democratic, peaceful and legitimate action, they fought for this country to be a free and democratic country.” The father of Yamur Gndoan, who was arrested, taken to Silivri prison and recently released, said: “We supported our children and we will continue to do so. “The first hearing begins today. We want justice and a fair trial for our children.”

Journalists – including The journalist of the French AFP press agency Yasin Akgl – were also detained to “participate in unarmed meetings and steps against the law and not to disperse by themselves despite the warnings”. Friday, lawyer Veysel OK asked the judge to pay them on the grounds that they reported, not participating in the demonstrations, reported the AFP news agency. While the request was rejected, the Turkish of journalists Union (TGS) declared on social networks that the files of eight journalists had been separated from those of the students.

Mamolu had to go to the presidency during the 2028 elections. His supporters saw his arrest as a political decision by Erdoan. Despite the governor of Istanbul declaring a ban on demonstrations and rallies throughout the province, hundreds of thousands of people participated in the demonstrations. Since March 19, police have held nearly 2,000 people – including many university students.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cz01xgnzv5jo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos