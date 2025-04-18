Almost 90% of the consumer financial protection office reduced Trump reduction to the government





The president of Washington (AP), Donald Trump, considerably reduces the workforce and the mission of the Consumer Financial Protection Office, eviscing an agency created after the great recession in order to protect the Americans against fraud, abuses and misleading practices.

The plan, which is disputed by a union of employees, is the last step in an extraordinary remodeling of the federal government. Conservatives and businesses have often rubbed shoulders with agency surveillance and surveys, and Elon Musk has made a superior target of his government ministry.

About 1,500 employees should be cut, leaving around 200 people, according to an administration official who was not authorized to disclose the figure publicly and spoke under the cover of anonymity. Fox Business first pointed out the number of layoffs.

Employees began to receive dismissal notices on Thursday. Their access to agency systems, including email, ends on Friday evening.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has identified your eliminated position and your job is subject to termination in accordance with force reduction procedures (RIF), according to emails.

Trump administrations' plans have been the subject of a legal battle. A federal judge initially blocked what she described as a precipitated effort to dismantle and deactivate the agency.

However, a court of appeal said on Friday that dismissal opinions could be sent to employees that the defendants had determined, after a particular assessment, no need for the exercise of the defendants.

On Thursday, the National Union of Employees of the National Treasury asked a federal judge to intervene by arguing that the officials violated the order.

It is unfathomable that the reduction of the staff of the offices of 90% in just 24 hours, without notice for people to prepare for this elimination, would not interfere with the exercise of its statutory tasks, to say nothing about the invalibility of the defendants who made a particular evaluation of each role of employees within three working days since the court of appeal was imposed by the union.

Mark Paoletta, the agency's legal director, sent a message to employees on Wednesday describing the mission reduced by the CFPBS.

To focus on tangible damage to consumers, the office will distance the resources from the application and the supervision that can be carried out by the States, he wrote.

Problems with mortgages will be absolute priority, while problems involving medical debt, student loans and digital payments will receive less attention, according to Paoletta.

The change of orientation could benefit from the efforts of musks to offer financial services via X, its social media company. He has long wanted to allow users to make peers by using his platform, and he announced in January that X would work with Visa.

These services will now be a lower priority for the CFPB.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat who helped create the CFPB, said in a statement that Trump prevented the agency from helping his work to help Americans who are scammed by large banks and giant companies.

She described her plans as another assault against consumers and our democracy by this lawless administration, and we are going to retaliate with everything we have.

The CFPB was trained in 2010, two years after the financial crisis and the risk of risk mortgage scandal. Officials said they had obtained nearly $ 20 billion in financial relief for American consumers since its foundation in the form of canceled debts, remuneration and loan reduction.

