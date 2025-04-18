Canadian election: candidates realized the Canada Defender while Trump triggers anger and fear in the country





Ottawa CNN –

For Canadian voters, Blink and you could practically miss this campaign. Not only is it fast for lightning at just five weeks, but the ho-hume of the race means that the tone and the tenor have not changed much since the elections were called at the end of March.

This does not mean that Canadians have passed, quite the opposite: the first notes indicate that they watched with interest the national leaders, notably Prime Minister Mark Carney and his key rival Pierre Hairy debate in French and English the last two evenings in Montreal.

Two men not on stage were nevertheless in the lead, as they were throughout the campaign: US President Donald Trump and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trump has proven practical aluminum foil for Carney, a political recruit which has been the Canada leader for only a few weeks.

Carney mentioned Trump and his threats early and often in debates.

We can give ourselves much more than Donald Trump can never take away, said Carney in a few minutes, set the tone to the two-hour confrontation between four Canadian party leaders, supplemented by the chief of the Qubcois Bloc Yves-Franois Blanchet and the leader of the New Democratic Party Jagmeet Singh.

This declaration was later followed by his answer to an open question: how would you direct in a crisis? Carney did not have to mention President Trump or his threats, but he did it.

In a crisis, you have to plan the worst, the worst is that the United States really wants to take us, said Carney, referring to Trump's threats to annex Canada and make the Americas 51st state.

And then, as if the Canadians needed more reminders, his closing declaration was frank, worrying and everything about the American threat.

They want our land, they want our resources, they want our water, they want our country. And were all going to be summed up against Donald Trump. I'm ready, he said.

His main challenger, the leader of the Conservative Party Hairy, was quick to invoke the predecessor of Carneys as Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party, Justin Trudeau, heading as much against the Trudeau record as the short mandate of Carneys.

How can we believe that you are different from the previous 10 years of liberal government, asked Carney Hairy.

Are you ready to elect the same liberal deputies, the same liberal ministers, the same liberal employees, for a fourth term? he asked voters.

Carney, said Hairy, turning to the former central banker, the staff members of Justin Trudeaus are in fact here with you during this debate, in Montreal, by writing the discussion points that you regurgitate in the microphone.

I do my own discussion points, thank you very much, Carney resumed before returning to his familiar theme: the biggest risk that we have on an affordability, the biggest risk that we have to this economy is Donald Trump, so above all that we had to do things well.

As controversial as the exchange is, the debate itself is unlikely to change the intentions of voters. Carney took the lead at the start of this campaign and the longtime sounder Andrew Ens describes the race as parked for the moment, before the vote of April 28.

I think that Mr. Carney has taken bodies, said Enns to Leger, a research firm, adding: is it enough for people to question his references that he seems to win right now? I do not think, but Canadians will have a long weekend to think about it and I think there have been some exchanges that will give them something to say.

Although the debates are anti-climate, the extraordinary journey of Carneys at the top of Canadian policy was anything but.

The former central banker in Canada and the United Kingdom had never presented himself in a political competition in his life, before winning the race to replace Trudeau earlier this year.

From that moment, when President Trump threatened to break Canada economically and make his 51st state, Carneys Rise in the polls was unprecedented modern.

I have never seen surveys moving like this during my 25 years of survey, I mean that it is incredible, said Enns, stressing that in mid-January, the Liberal Party of Trudeaus dragged the Hairy Conservatives by 24 percentage points. In the weeks following the fact that Carney became the leader of the Liberal Party and then the Prime Minister, the polls overthrew, and he would conduct 7 points in the Leger poll.

While some surveys show a narrowing of this track, Hairyvre has no time to change the minds of the voters on which is best placed to defend Canada against Trumps threats.

However, Enns said that there was a sweetness for Carneys' support, in particular with voters who want a change in this next election.

Until Carney enters the national race, the pugnacious populism of Hairy has conquered a solid district of voters across Canada.

His ax the tax mantra was a choir heard throughout the country, while the opposition to the carbon tax of Canadas increased.

At the minute that Carney took office, he himself put the tax, pulling a fundamental pillar of the Hairy Platform.

A Jab Carney during the debate Thursday evening was as succinct as the cup: it can be difficult for Mr. Hairyvre, you spent years running against Justin Trudeau and the carbon tax and, they are both parties.

However, Enns stresses that polls constantly show that Canadians want changes after almost a decade of liberal government, and Hairyvre has an opening to resume the platform which, before this year, made him a probable Canadian Prime Minister.

He (Hairyvre) has really advanced clear things he would do to tackle what he talks about as lost decade under the liberal government, said she, adding that, if nothing else, he was able to plant the seed in some of the voters who have currently parked with the Liberals and asked this question, are we really going to eliminate a liberal government?

This question will probably bring many voters to deliberations to the two men who do not present themselves to this election: Trump and his threats saying that Trudeau and his perceived failures.

Mark Carney asks for a fourth liberal term repeating exactly the same liberal promises that evaluated you outside the house, said Hairyvre, before adding a familiar refrain: we need a change.

