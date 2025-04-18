



Electric bikes have increased in popularity in recent years, half of young Londoners now using a lime bike at least once a week. About 50,000 electric bikes are available in the center of London, from the market leader Lime, its Eco Challenger Forest to Transport for Londons Boris Bikes, which introduced the concept of rental bikes, although powered by manual in July 2010. The e-boris bike arrived in September 2022. There are about 2,000 in the streets and they are three times more popular than the classic Boris bicycle. Nevertheless, the Londoners are already spoiled for choice. But which electric bike is the best? The standards that journalists obtained in the saddle to put them to the test. But the process of hiring bikes was unexpectedly more complicated than what we expected, in particular compared to e-boris bikes and, in the case of the forest, more expensive than expected. Our test journey also ended with an unpleasant accident and a visit to A&E. More about it later. Where can you find the bikes? We started our test journey in the offices of Finsbury Square standards and rolled on lime bikes easily hired in a marked bay in front of our front door – via the Surhigne cycle on the embankment at Hyde Park. The lime has two enormous advantages compared to its rivals. The first is the size of its fleet probably around 30,000 bikes (the company does not reveal a specific number for reasons of commercial sensitivity). The second is their availability. Lime operates in 17 arrondissements, plans to extend to around 20 years, and in central London, there is barely a street without a bike in lime. On the other hand, we had to move away from several streets of Hyde Park to rent a forest bicycle. Forest bikes can be found in 13 districts. Several forest bikes had been parked inside Hyde Park, but they could not be hired. Hyde Park has been geofisce by the forest – which means that its bikes cannot be hired or parked in the park (although some were clearly). This geofencing also meant that we encountered problems during the break from our test trip for a few minutes in the park. The alarm of the bicycle sounded several times and the brakes locked, while the bicycle tried to help being used in a prohibited area – even if the walk had started outside the park. Boris bikes can be hired in 800 reception stations, including about half a dozen in or around Hyde Park, including Hyde Park Corner, Knightsbridge, The Serpentine and Speakers Corner. Actor Timothee Chalamet arrives on a lime bike for the first British of “a complete unconnom” in January in January Dave Benett How much did they cost to hire? A pass of 60-minute lime, costing 6.99, turned out to be a judicious investment. According to the Lime application, this allowed us 16.95 to have opted for the salary alternative per minute to buy a bunch of minutes in advance. Due to the difficulty of finding a forest bicycle, and with the time that is exhausted to finish our challenge, we forgot to buy a forest package and we ended up with an invoice of 13.50 for a trip to test of around 50 minutes. It should be noted that the forest application did not offer its best offers in advance. This is a drawback because the forest is actually cheaper than lime – it charges 3 for 30 minutes and 6 for an hour, but only if you remember buying a package. On the other hand, the app Lime has a Get Lime Pass button visible on its home screen, helping the runners get the best price. The mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan on an e-boris bike Pennsylvania What were bikes liked to roll? Opinions were divided. The e-boris bike was the lightest of the three, and probably the best built (it is made by Pashley in Nottingham). The Boris bike also had a more vertical driving position, due to its flat handlebars. And he had three gears, the other two bikes had only one equipment. Battery assistance on all bikes cut at around 15.5 MPH. The forest bike was very strange at the start, in part because its front basket is fixed in the bicycle frame and does not run with the bicycle management. He also felt the heaviest of the three bikes. But it had the most comfortable saddle (while the Boris bicycle had the least comfortable). The lemon bicycle handlebar gets used to getting used to what they curl around the rider, a bit like an old -fashioned Dutch bicycle, which means that the lime bike was not as handy. Hiring an E-Boris bike was a huge problem near the anger crisis. I made several attempts in vain to do so via the Hyde Park Corner. Despite about half a dozen electric bikes, the Liberation Code only worked for manual bikes. I ended up incurring several costs of 1.65 for the bikes that I did not want to hire. Later, TFL told me that the electric bikes could not be hired directly in the reception stations, but there was no information at the reception station, which makes it clear. I went to the TFLS Santander Cycle Hire application, but I then had the hassle of having to remember my password, and to have had to reintegrate the details of my bank card in the application (this happened several times before in other mooring stations). It also feels a big risk of security with your phone, your wallet and your bank card in public, trying to draw from a 16 -digit issue and your personal address while cursing TFL. However, after about 10 minutes, I managed to hire an e-boris bike. But my aversion to the TFL cycle rental application has intensified. There was a bicycle accident at the end of our test. We will not name the names, but one of our team had to visit A&E to be checked for the concussion. It was a real accident a turn was taken too abruptly. For concern, however, it caused an accumulation of another member of our team, who was driving behind, could not stop his bike of lime and crashed in our fallen rider. The accident caused cuts, bruises and a lot of shocks, they are fast and heavy bikes. The message to take away? Driving in groups or around many other cyclists requires constant vigilance. Do you have to wear a helmet? No and none is provided with bikes but the Road code Advice (compared to cycling in the United Kingdom): you should wear a cycle helmet. Forest tells its runners: we strongly recommend that you wear a helmet. How sure the bike is sure in London? Many minor collisions and injuries such as those we have suffered will never be reported to the authorities. Ten people were killed in London in 2024, including at least two known for forest rental bikes, Cheistha Kochhar and Dean Jones. In comparison, there are approximately 1.3 million trips per day made by all types of bicycle in London. According to the TFL, serious cyclists' injuries decreased nine% in 2023 compared to 2022, despite the increase in cycle paths by more than 6%. What about the bad bicycle car park? However, these rules will probably not be implemented before 2026 at the earliest. In the meantime, at least 10 arrondissements have concluded voluntary agreements with lime or the forest which require electric bikes without quay to be parked in designated berries. These districts include Westminster, Kensington & Chelsea, Hounslow, Camden, Hackney, City of London, Ealing, Hammersmith & Fulham, Lewisham and Lampeth. Lime sends a warning message to runners who fail to park properly. The fine for repeated offenses goes from 2 to 20 and can finally lead to a ban. Forest has a penalty system for four strikes A warning followed by a fine of 10 to 20, followed by a fifteen -day suspension followed by a complete ban. Ross Lydall and Charlotte Ambrose found a lot to love – and not to love – with bikes Ranie Al-Alas The jury remains there was not unanimous support for a bicycle. Everyone had its advantages and disadvantages. But in terms of ease of hiring and availability, the lime bike was the winner. Like them or hate them, they are almost everywhere. They are easy to hire, cheaper than most comparable tube trips and probably much more fun. Forest bikes are slightly cheaper than lime assuming that you remember buying a bunch of minutes in advance – and their ecological diplomas can please some want to avoid the domination of the lime business. As for TFLS Boris bikes, it looks like a crossroads system. Classic manual Boris bikes seem to be more and more outdated, both mechanically and technologically, their only real attraction is the cheap rental price (1.65). What could be more, with the drop in driving numbers of the Boris bicycle, it can be more difficult to find a space of reception station at the end of your walk. As for the hiring problems we have encountered, TFL told the standard that its electric bikes can only be hired via its Santander Cycles application or by becoming a member of the program (which costs 20 per month or 120 per year). But he must communicate this more clearly. TFL says that it works hard to ensure that the application continues to be reliable and performs a supply process so that the contract operates its rental bikes. Can TFL afford to go to a entirely electric bike fleet? Probably not. Fifteen years after the mayor of the time, Boris Johnson, paved the way for rental bikes in London, the days of the Boris bicycle appear, unless it can correspond to lime in ease of use and access to bicycles. It's a shame, because it is undoubtedly the best electric bike of the three that we tested. But a bike that is frustrating and difficult to hire is the one that will quickly run out.

