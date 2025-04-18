The chief of China ends the tour in Southeast Asia tuning Beijing's reliability against American tariff threats

Phnom Penh, Cambodia (AP) Chinese President Xi Jinping has crowned a Tour in three countries in Southeast Asia Friday, in Cambodia, the promotion of the reliability of Beijing while the region is faced with economic uncertainty due to the American president Donald Trumps the pricing proposals.

China has greatly increased its influence in the region over the past decade, largely by exercising its substantial economic lever effect. Beijing now presents itself as a source of stability and certainty as Prevails over prices threaten economies oriented towards exporting regions, the largest market of which is generally the United States.

Cambodia is facing the highest reciprocal rate rates offered by Washington. In addition to the 10% universal rates, it faces the threat of a price of 49% on exports to the United States once its 90-day break expires. For the other nations visited by XI, Vietnam The price would be 46%, and Malaysia S 24%.

XIS Trip obtained the impact of the reaction to American tariff proposals

The calendar of the visit is extraordinarily conducive to China, falling just following the announcement of Trumps prices which caused a dismay managed in Cambodia and Vietnam … and upset in Malaysia, Astrid Norn-Nilsson, a senior speaker in the study of the contemporary of South-East Asia at Swedens Lund by email on Thursday.

Xi Jinping can now perform the tour equipped with the moral authority and the goodwill of a singularly constant friend and a reliable trading partner.

In Vietnam and Malaysia, XI has focused on strengthening links, in particular in trade and investment, and stressed the need to oppose unilateralism and protectionism and maintaining the multilateral trade system.

A summary of the visit published Friday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cambodies barely mentioned the commercial crisis, rather focusing on bilateral relations, although the state agency of the State of Chinas Xinhua declared that Xi had discussed the same commercial questions as on its previous judgments.

Cambodge-China Relations already on a firm basis

This stage visit not only reaffirmed the unshakable commitment to friendship to all of Cambodia and China, but also strengthened and in-depth the full strategic partnership and winning-win cooperation between the two countries, the Cambodian declaration said.

During his stay, XI obtained a royal audience of King Norodom Sihamoni and held meetings with Prime Minister Hun Manet and the President of the Senate, Hun Sen, who is the father and the predecessor of Hun Manets as Prime Minister. The visit was the first in Cambodia since 2016.

Xi and Hun Manet also chaired the signing of 37 documents covering investment, trade, education, finance, information, young people, agriculture, health, water resources, tourism, women's affairs and other subjects.

Details of the largest transaction were announced on Friday, the signing of a public-private partnership contract to finance Cambodas Ambitious 1.156 billion Funan Techo Canal Project, which was launched last year, but the work was arrested shortly after the inauguration.

The 151 km (94 mile) -long channel would link a branch of the Mekong to a port of the Gulf of Thailand.

China was the largest trading partner in Cambodias for 13 consecutive years, with two -way trade in 2024 reaching $ 17.83 billion, but largely in favor of China. It has also been the greatest source of foreign investment in Cambodies in the 13 consecutive years, as well as a major aid donor and its greatest creditor.

The position of the Chinas on the climate and the help of contrasts with us

Referring to social and development issues, the Declaration of Foreign Ministers has implicitly contrasting with the posts occupied by the United States, claiming that the two parties recognized the global threat posed by climate change and determined to strengthen environmental protection (and) to advance clean energy collaboration.

He also mentioned that Chinas has helped deal with the problem of terrestrial mines cleaning armed conflicts decades and cooperation in the health sector. Trump's administrations Aid Aid Couts affected these sectors and others.

The declaration also said that the two parties had agreed to further strengthen the cooperation mechanism between the armed forces of the two countries.

Beijing has helped finance an expansion of Ream Naval Base On the southern coast of Cambodas, raising concerns, this could become a strategic outpost for the Chinese Navy in the Gulf of Thailand.

The declaration did not mention the basic problem. Cambodia has repeatedly denied any agreement granting special privileges in China or the creation of a foreign military base.

Cambodia said that the warships from all sympathetic countries are welcome to Dock in its new pier, provided they meet certain conditions. Japan has announced On Tuesday, two of its flirtators will visit the Ream base this weekend during the first visit to the foreign navy since the end of the extension project.

___

Peck reported in Bangkok.