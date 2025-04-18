The Palestinian people are faced with an unprecedented genocide: president of the OLP Futuh





The president of the National Council of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), Ruhi Futuh, said Thursday that the Palestinian people faced an “unprecedented genocide and a war of forced travel” produced by an occupying force which refuses to comply with international legitimacy and the world will. Futuh pronounced his remarks at the parliamentary conference in support of Palestine, held in Istanbul with the participation of national parliaments in 13 countries. The event was organized by the Turkish Parliament. President of the Palestinian National Council Rawhi Fattouh made a speech at the meeting of the parliamentary group in solidarity with Palestine at Conrad Istanbul Bosphorus in Istanbul, Trkiye on April 18, 2025. (Photo AA) 'This war must stop' Futuh called the forum as a representative of “a people who love freedom and aspires to peace”. Futuh stressed that the in progress war should end and that a two -state solution must be continued to restore regional peace. “This war must stop. This profession must end and a solution to two states must be implemented. As long as the occupation continues, instability and chaos in the region persist,” he said. He added: “Mr. President (Erdogan), we need you. Palestine needs you.” A man covers his face as he leads his cart pulled by the donkey through a muddy street in front of the rubble of a collapsed building in the NASR district in the west of the city of Gaza on April 15, 2025. (AFP photo) The main regional leaders join the Istanbul meeting High -level parliamentary representatives of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Senegal, Jordan, Bahrain, Algeria, Azerbaijan and Egypt were among the participants, as well as the Noman Kurtulmus of the Turkish Parliament. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Front-C) attended the meeting of the parliamentary group in solidarity with Palestine at Conrad Istanbul Bosphorus in Istanbul, Trkiye, April 18, 2025. (Photo AA) Futuh rents the support of Trkiye, condemns Israeli actions Futuh thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for having been against the occupation, the genocide in Gaza and the violations targeting the Palestinians and the Islamic saints sites in East Jerusalem. “Israel forces the Palestinian people to move to the West Bank and Gaza,” he said. “Thank you for your position against violations on the Holy Sites of East Jerusalem.” Israeli military armored vehicles move along a road in a convoy during an army operation in the village of Al-Misliyah, south of Jenin in the occupant northern West Bank on April 16, 2025. (Photo AFP) Call for international intervention and solidarity Describing the situation in Gaza, Futuh said that the genocide continues and that Israel uses all means to try to destroy Palestine. “I came as the son of a people who love freedom and aspires to peace. Our people are determined to legitimate leadership and to the vision of a solution to two states,” he noted, while rejecting any attempt to separate Gaza from the West Bank. He called on the leaders and global parliaments to take measures saying: “Children and women are killed every day, and war crimes are committed. Powerful nations remain silent. ” An elderly woman sits in a damaged building which was affected by the Israeli bombing in Jabalia in the Gaza Strip of the North on April 18, 2025. (AFP photo) Six requests from the international community Futuh listed six key requests to the world community: Immediate cessation of genocide, displacement and forced expulsion. Delivery of humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza and lifting the blockade. Withdrawal from the financial headquarters to the Palestinian national authority. Prevention of the destruction of refugee camps and forced expulsions in the West Bank. Stop on settlement activities and judgment plans in Jerusalem. Organization of an international peace conference to implement the two -state solution. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a speech as he attended the meeting of the group of parliaments in support of Palestine to Conrad Istanbul Bosphorus in Istanbul, Trkiye on April 18, 2025. (Photo AA) Erdogan recognized as a key regional ally Futuh concluded by thanking the president of the Turkish parliament Numan Kurtulmus for having initiated the parliamentary group in support of Palestine. “Mr. President, we need your leadership to arrest this war. It is essential that the Palestinians are united in the West Bank, Gaza or elsewhere. There must be a truly international movement,” he said.

