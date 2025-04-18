Trump says that “the termination of the president of the Fed,” the termination, cannot come quickly enough “





President Trump targeted the president of the federal reserve Jerome Powell on Thursday, writing in an article on social networks that Powell should reduce interest rates and adding that his “termination cannot come quickly enough”.

Trump's comments on his application on social networks, Truth Social, come after Powell delivered a speech on Wednesday which warned the potential consequences of the Trump administration's business war, while reiterating that the Central Bank plans to hold stable interest rates for the moment.

The Fed put the brakes on interest rate decreases this year due to sticky inflation, which has remained higher than its target growth rate of 2% per year.

Meanwhile, Trump has introduced a series of prices on the main business partners who, according to economists, could rekindle inflation. Powell underlined these risks on Wednesday by saying that the Trump administration prices could create a “difficult scenario” for the United States which requires both the management of accelerated inflation and a slowdown saving.

These types of conditions describe “stagflation”, a mashup of “stagnation” and “inflation” which describes the periods when economic growth vacillates while price increases accelerate.

In his article on social networks, Trump underlined the European Central Bank on Thursday, which reduced the rates of 0.25 percentage points after the president published his message.

“The ECB should reduce interest rates for the 7th time, and yet,” too late “Jerome Powell of the Fed, who is still too late and bad, published yesterday, which was another, and typical,” mess! “,” Wrote Mr. Trump.

He added: “Oil prices are declining, grocery stores (even eggs!) Are declining and the United States became rich on prices. Too late, it should have lowered interest rates, like the ECB, a long time ago, but it should certainly be lowered them now. Powell termination cannot come quickly enough!”

Can Trump fire Powell?

A historical decision of the Supreme Court in 1935 confirmed the power of the Congress to create independent federal agencies whose members of the board of directors could only be forced before the expiration of their conditions “for good”.

“The fundamental need to maintain each of the three general departments of the government entirely exempt from control or coercive, direct or indirect control, of one of the others has often been emphasized and is hardly open to a serious question,” tried the court in the case, executor of Humphrey v. UNITED STATES.

After Trump was elected in November, Powell said he would not resign if the president asked by the president, who had previously criticized his performance. Powell has also noted that by virtue of the law, the presidents cannot draw or retrograde the president of the Fed.

At a meeting Thursday with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Trump said about Powell: “Oh, he will leave. If I ask him, he will be out of there.”

Trump appointed Powell to lead the Fed in 2017, and Powell was renamed by President Joe Biden in November 2021. Powell's mandate as president of the Fed ends on May 15, 2026.

Does Trump have the power to withdraw the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell? 07:40

Over the years, Powell has resolutely defended the independence of the central bank. In December, he said that Fed's isolation of political influence is “for the benefit of all Americans”, allowing him to make decisions based on economic data rather than the request of elected officials.

It remains to be seen if the White House chooses to respect the independence of the Fed. Trump has long questioned political standards, going to refuse to accept the results of the presidential election from 2020 to, since his return to power in January, allowing Elon Musk to reduce the federal workforce through the Ministry of Efficiency of the Billionaire government.

Jaret SEIBERG, analyst of TD COWEN Research Group, notes that Trump has dismissed two Democrats this week on the board of directors of another financial regulator, the National Credit Union Administration. In March, the White House also rejected two Democratic members of the Federal Trade Commission, which historically worked as an independent bipartite commission.

“The president seems to be close to the justification of the abolition of democrats on the board of directors of the federal reserve.

