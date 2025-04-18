The time of Chinas Xi Jinping visited Kuching, Sibu

Chinese President Xi Jinping had just paid a very successful state visit to Malaysia and was organized by the Malaysian government in Kuala Lumpur from Tuesday, April 15 to Thursday, April 17.

Few know that on April 23 to 25, 1992, at the age of 39, XI as head of a commercial delegation was both in Kuching and Sibu during a commercial visit as guest of certain Sarawakian businessmen.

At the time, XI was the secretary of the Municipal Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) of the city of Fuzhou.

The dazzling XIS climb in the ranks of the CCP had started in June 1985 when he arrived in Xiamen as a vice-mayor.

XI played a decisive role in the establishment of Xiamen Airlines, the Xiamen Economic Information Center and the Xiamen Special Region Road Road Project, and had written the city's first strategic plan for 1985-2000.

On a more personal basis, he had married Peng Liyuan to Xiamen. Peng was a famous opera singer, a folk singer and also an actress who had received her training at the Conservatoire de Musique in China.

XI had impressed the Fujian provincial committee of the CCP which, in May 1990, decided to give it up to the city of Fuzhou as secretary of the municipal committee.

In April 1992, XI had led a delegation to seek investments abroad for projects in their province and had arrived in Kuching and Sibu.

In Kuching, upon his arrival, XI was recovered at the international airport by Wong Siu Poh, a driver allocated by Tan Sri Datuk Amar Sim Kheng Hong who was the chief minister of the time, to drive him from the airport to the hotel, then for lunch at the Lok Thian restaurant.

As Wong died in the 1990s, he could not be fully determined on the calendar or the names of the people who had encountered at that time.

According to Wongs' son, James, his father also made a brief stop at his home from Sekama Road in Kuching, right next to the Tan Sri Sims private residence.

Upon his arrival in Kuching, XI and members of the economic and commercial delegation, led by the director general of the KTS group, Dato Sri Lau Hui Kang, who personally sent to Kuala Lumpur to welcome Xi, paid a courtesy call on Datuk Pattinggi Sarawak.

In the evening, they continued their flight to Sibu. When they arrived at the airport, they were warmly welcomed by the leaders of the KTS group in KTS, Temengong Dato Vincent Lau and Dato Henry Lau.

The other dignitaries included the director of Hock Hua Bank John Ting, Lau Hieng Ing and Wong Chih Yong. The delegates also visited the president of the World Fochow Association, Tiong Hiew King, and the president of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce Teng Chin Hua.

After Kuching, the next judgment was the next judgment when he held meetings with potential foolers of fochow for potential projects that he had planned for the city of Fuzhou in China.

According to someone who had a personal knowledge of these discussions, Xi succeeded in this aspect. To date, some large companies based in Sibu still have actions in certain properties and commercial enterprises in Fuzhou, this included a hotel project, which was then deemed abandoned but which was rescued financially by Sarawakian businessmen, and which is now apparently flourishing.

Is it not surprising that only three decades ago, those responsible for the People's Republic of China literally deployed in the countries of the Third World as Malaysia with their open approach to the search for our investments abroad compared to today's reality with the Belt and Road initiative that China has been launched since 2013.

For the uninformed initiative, the Belt & Road initiative is a global infrastructure development strategy, adopted by the Chinese government in 2013 to invest in more than 150 countries and international organizations. It will link six lands of urban development lands by road, rail, energy and digital infrastructure.

This project is underway.

I am sure that those who had the chance to have met the XI of 39, so in 1992, would never be in their wildest dreams, within 20 years (XI has become the president of China in 2012) that the head of a humble commercial delegation of a small Chinese province looking for our investments will rise one day to become among the most powerful men on earth.

This last visit to Malaysia was his third; He was here before October 3 to 5, 2013, and again in 2016.

During his visit in 2013, he was buried in Sri Perdana by the Minister of the time, the Datuk Najib Razak series. For this evening, one of the local features was the young Sarawakian, Nisa Addina Taufik, daughter of the local entrepreneur and former adviser in the south of Kuching, Mohamad Taufik Abdul Gani.

Nisa Addina had impressed Xi and his wife with a charming interpretation of Teresa Tengs Classic The Moon represents my heart.

Meanwhile, XIS's visit in 2016 was timed with the launch of Xiamen Malaysia University (XMUM) in Sepang, Selangor, the very first campus of the Chinese university branch to be opened in the country.

At that time, our Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian Vice-Prime Minister met XI for the first time. In his article on Facebook on April 16, 2025, Dr. Sim had shared: when I met President XI in 2016, I told him that I was from Sarawak, a second generation of bilateral friendship in Malaysia-China (my late father TSDA Sim Kheng Hong, had represented Sarawak in the first diplomatic visit to Malaysia-China in 1974), he was Sibu!

It was very embarrassed that I did not even know that President XI had visited Sibu in 1994 when he was secretary of the Communist Party in the province of Fujian. Not surprised because I was still in Melbourne, Australia.

During the visit from April 15 to 17, Xi had full hands and with very tight schedules, he was fully occupied in the capital of the Nations.

The Chinese chief had met and placed talks with the Sultan Ibrahim of Yang Di-Feuan Agong and our Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Many new bilateral agreements have been signed.

Today, China is the largest trading partner in Malaysia, and it has been doing it since 2009.

This strong bilateral trade today exceeds 400 billion RM per year and still develops.

In the education sector, we have more than 50,000 China students who are studying here and 15,000 of our own Malaysians are completed in the People's Republic of Chinas of higher education establishments.

Our global relationship, apart from trade, also flourishes.

In China, XI is considered one of the most prosperous members of princelings, an almost click of politicians who are descending from the first Chinese Communist revolutionaries.

Political observers have called him the most powerful Chinese leader from Mao Zedong, in particular since the end of the presidential limits with two mandates in 2018, which effectively means that he can govern China as long as he wishes.

From the outside of China, the former Prime Minister of Singapores, Lee Kuan Yew, had this personal opinion from Xi: XI is a thoughtful man who underwent many tests and tribulations.

I would put it in the class of people from Nelson Mandela. A person with enormous stability that does not allow their misfortunes or personal sufferings to affect their judgment.

In other words, he is impressive.

I can only add that it takes one to recognize another of the same stature.

