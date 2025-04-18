Trump administration targets Harvard tax exemption and international students





Washington (AP) The Trump Administration has increased its battle on Harvard, threatening to revoke the university's ability to welcome international students while the president called to withdraw the exempt status from Harvardstax.

The movements arise from the challenges of the confrontation between the White House and the oldest, the richest and undoubtedly the most prestigious University, which became Monday the first to openly challenge the requests of administrations related to activism on campus, anti -Semitism and diversity.

I think Harvard is a shame, President Donald Trump said to journalists on Thursday.

The Ministry of Internal Security ordered Harvard Tuesday Tuesday to hand over detailed files “of its holders of Farcian student visa” illegal and violent activities before April 30. The ministry also declared that he canceled two subsidies at school totaling $ 2.7 million.

By taking measures against international students and the school's tax status, the administration has struck two pillars of Harvard, where international students represent 27% of the campus, and the majority of the student body is at higher studies, often conducting eminent research on a national scale. The school has reached the distinction by attracting the best talents in the world and the big gifts deductible from the richest donors in the country.

The federal government has already designed more than $ 2 billion in subsidies and contracts from the Ivy League institution.

Leo Gerdn, a Senior from Sweden, said that many Harvard international students are afraid of expressing themselves because they just feel frequented in school.

All student visas right now at Harvard are at risk, and what the Trump administration is trying to do is divide, said Gerdn.

Harvard without his international community is simply not Harvard, added Gerdn, who studies the economy and the government. If the institution was unable to admit people from abroad, it would be incredibly difficult for this university, for its students, for its university community. So we really have to fight with all the means that we must make sure that it does not happen.

The threat to Harvard's ability to welcome international students comes when the Trump administration discreetly declared the files and ended the legal status of international students in the country's schools. The students were left without clear recourse on how to regain their legal status in the United States while fearing the expulsion.

At least 1,024 students in 160 colleges, universities and university systems saw their visa revoked or their legal status at the end of the end of March, according to an examination by the Associated Press of university declarations, correspondence with school officials and judicial files.

The White House suggests that the tax status was being examined before the post of Trump

The White House suggested that the IRS examine the status of the Harvards tax preceded the publication of the presidents on this subject on Tuesday. The federal tax law prohibits the higher members of the executive power to ask an employee of the IRS conducted or terminate an audit or an investigation.

Trump told journalists on Thursday that a decision to revoke the exempt status of university tax had not yet been taken. Exempt status of tax, it is a privilege. It is really a privilege. And he was mistreated by much more than Harvard, much more than Harvard. See so well how it all works.

The spokesman for the White House, Harrison Fields, said separately in an email: all the upcoming actions of the IRS will be carried out independently of the president, and surveys on any violation of his tax status institutions were launched before the truth of the presidents.

But a person familiar with the case said that the Treasury Department had ordered Andrew de Mello, the acting chief of the IRS, to start the process of revocation of the tax exemption of Harvards shortly after the post of Trumps. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal questions.

Tax exemptions allow universities to receive major donations from major donors who wish to reduce their tax charges, which has helped to help amass the largest university staff of nations to $ 53 billion.

The cessation of the workforce for Researchat Harvard marked the seventh time that the administration has made such a stage in one of the most elite colleges of the nations. The government is trying to force compliance with Trump's political agenda in schools it accuses of pushing woken up policies and allowing anti -Semitism to be transmitted.

Friday, in a letter to Harvard, the Trumps administration called for major government reforms and leadership at university, as well as changes in its admission policies. He also demanded that the university check the views of diversity on the campus and stop recognizing certain student clubs.

In addition, the Chamber's supervisory committee said Thursday that it would open an investigation into Harvard, accusing the school of lack of compliance with civil rights laws.

The president of Harvard says that the school would not submit to the orders of the administration

Harvard president Alan Garber said on Monday that the university would not comply with governments' demands. Later in the day, the White House announced the freezing of more than $ 2.2 billion in multi -year subsidies and $ 60 million in contracts.

In a statement published Thursday, the University said that the latest threats were following the heels of our declaration that Harvard will not give up its independence or will not renounce its constitutional rights.

The school sticks by position and will continue to comply with the law and expect the administration to do the same.

Any federal measure taken against a person affiliated with Harvard must be based on clear evidence, follow the established legal procedures and respect the constitutional rights granted to all individuals, added the press release on Thursday.

The conservative strategist Christopher Rofo said that the government should respond to Harvard's distrust by reducing all the federal money and by stripping non -profit status in Harvard and other ivy sites that defy federal orders. Rofo urged the government to use the same tools it used during the civil rights movement to force desegregation.

Trump has to follow up on his threat to finance one of the universities of the Ivy League, said Rufo on Tuesday on social networks. Cut the funding and look at the imploser university.

Rofo said Harvard discriminated against American white and Asian students, citing events such as end -of -studies celebrations specific to certain ethnic groups, as well as theatrical performance in 2021 exclusively for public members identifying the black.

The non -profit status, which is necessary for donations to be deductible from tax, depends on an organization following the rules of the IRS governing lobbying, the activity of the political campaign and the annual declaration obligations, among other requirements.

Although it is easy for an organization 501 (c) (3) to maintain its status of tax exemption “, according to Ippublations, it” can be just as easy to lose it.

The former president of Harvard, Larry Summers, who was also secretary to the Treasury under former President Bill Clinton, denounced the threat of withdrawing Harvard's status.

Any self-respecting Treasury Secretary, would rather resign that the ministry is an accomplice in the armament of the IRS against a political opponent of the president, he said on social networks.

For the Trump administration, Harvard presents the first major obstacle in his attempt to change Torce at the University of Republicans, the Republicans have become households in liberalism and anti -Semitism.

The Trumps campaign started at Columbia University, which initially agreed with several requests from the Trump administration but took a more embraced tone after Harvards Defiance. The acting president of Columbia, Claire Shipman, said in a message on the campus on Monday that some of the requests are not subject to negotiation and that she read the rejection of Harvards with great interest.

Trump has targeted the accused schools to tolerate anti-Semitism in the midst of a wave of US campus in Protestson-Palestinians. Some governments directly demand this activism, calling Harvard to impose a more difficult discipline on demonstrators and to detect international students for those who are hostile to American values.

Archon Fung, professor of democracy at Harvard, called for friends of academic freedom and higher education to stand together.

The government has a huge amount of power to tax power, the power of investigation, said Fung. I don't know who wins this fight at the end.

