Politics
The Al Aqsa mosque is our red line
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned Israeli actions to Haram Al Sharif, reiterating that the Al Aqsa mosque and the surrounding complex belong only to Muslims and must remain intact.
The Haram Al Sharif, which includes the Al Aqsa mosque and the Qubbet Al Sakhra (Dome of the Rock), is an indivisible all and, with its 144 acres area, belongs only to Muslims, Erdogan said on Friday during its well-international speech Yeditepe Bienal in Istanbul.
We will not allow anyone to undermine this.
He said that Al Aqsa is a red line for Trkiye, stressing that he would remain forever. Erdogan called Israel to immediately stop all provocations, raids and actions that threaten the sacredness and unity of the Saint Site.
Trkiye never remained silent in the face of oppression and anarchy in our region. We will not remain silent now, he added, affirming continuous support for Palestinian rights and the defense of sacred Islamic sites.
The defense of Palestine defends humanity, justice and peace
Earlier in the day, Erdogan gave another condemnation of the war during Israels against Gaza, calling the world silence on the atrocities a moral collapse and reiterating Trkiyes unshakable to the Palestinian people.
“Defending the Palestinian cause is not only to stand with an oppressed people”, ” Erdogan Friday during a meeting of a group of parliaments in support of Palestine in Istanbul, Trkiye.
“It is a question of defending humanity, peace and justice,” he said.
Since October 7, 2023, more than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks against Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Erdogan described these attacks as a frenzy of violence, accusing the Israeli government of killing civilians without discrimination, including children, women, the elderly and even infants.
“Journalists are killed while international media remain silent. Children are massacred while human rights defenders look in silence,” he said.
Hakan Fidan says everyone has objections to various degrees to react to the genocide of Israel in Palestine.
The West played the three monkeys
Erdogan Criticized Western powers for what he called hypocritical inaction.
“Those who have long boasted of their commitment to freedom, rights, law and press freedom have been playing the three monkeys for 18 months in the face of the policy of Israel massacre,” he said.
He questioned the double standards of countries to quickly impose sanctions elsewhere but silent in this crisis: “Western states, which draw the weapon from sanctions, even for minor incidents, I ask you where are you now with regard to Israel?”
A world order that ignores the oppressed will serve oppressors
A world order that is not being held with the oppressed is condemned to become a toy for tyrants, Erdogan Informed, emphasizing the failure of international institutions to enforce responsibility in Gaza.
He also expressed a deep disappointment in the Muslim world: “It hurts me to say this and my heart bleeds, but the Islamic world has failed to fulfill its responsibilities.”
Journalists executed, families destroyed
In April 2024, at least 212 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since the start of the conflict, making it the deadliest period for journalists in modern history, according to the Turkish president.
Barely a few days ago, said Erdogan, a journalist was martyred with his 10 family members executed for saying the truth.
He deplored the state of international law: he ceased to do justice. It has become a tool to strengthen the power of the forts.
The Turkish Defense Ministry claims that the international community must take measures to stop the illegal behavior of Israel.
Famine as a weapon, resistance marked as terror
Israel has seriously limited humanitarian aid to Gaza, which prompted the United Nations to the United Nations and humanitarian groups of an imminent famine. Erdoan accused Israel of having armed hunger: for those they cannot kill with bombs, they cut food, water and medicines. It is a systematic extermination campaign.
He condemned the labeling of the Palestinian resistance of terrorism: “Those who were silent while the Palestinians were slaughtered are now a resistance to gas as terrorism trying to normalize the genocide.”
Middle East in flames, world in danger
Erdoan also condemned the Israel by expanding military operations targeting Syria and Lebanon, warning that such an escalation threatens to engulf the region in a broader conflict.
Attacks on Syria and Lebanon reveal that the government of Netanyahus does not want peace or stability in the Middle East.
“This madness, which threatens and disturbs the whole region, must stop immediately,” he said. “Otherwise, this fire will soon consume those who attract flames.”
We will stand with Palestine, even alone
Erdogan Rejected all the proposals to move the Palestinians of their historic homeland: “No matter how it is excited, any offer to exile the Palestinians from the land on which they have lived for thousands of years have no meaning for us.”
Trkiye, he reaffirmed, will not back up: “We will do everything we can to help Palestinians live freely in their native country. Even if we are alone, we will continue to defend the Palestinian cause.”
|
Sources
2/ https://trt.global/world/article/0e9c28459e47
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump pushes deregulation to support American fishermen, Maine Lobstermen
- GLP-1 RAS, SGLT2 inhibitors may reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease, T2DM dementia
- Byu Football Spring Transfer Tracker: Keelan Marion Surprises with Portal Entry
- PM Modi, Elon Musk discuss a huge potential for technology and innovation collaboration, and manufacturing
- Trump's Easter plans do not include Florida: what we know
- Father Sanjay Bangar asked child Anaya to stop cricket, said: “There is no room for it …”
- An earthquake in size 5.8 Afghanistan strikes, and felt shocks in Delhi NCR, J&K
- Southcoast Girls Hockey Player of the Year for 2025 Fan Poll
- Zelenskyyk is a rare mineral Deal
- Trump has expressed 8 “national emergencies” since his return to the White House
- GT VS DC: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, weather forecast, head to head, match prediction, where to watch – sports news gate | Latest sports articles
- White House: The poor deported man in El Salvador will not return to the US