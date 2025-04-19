The Al Aqsa mosque is our red line

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned Israeli actions to Haram Al Sharif, reiterating that the Al Aqsa mosque and the surrounding complex belong only to Muslims and must remain intact.

The Haram Al Sharif, which includes the Al Aqsa mosque and the Qubbet Al Sakhra (Dome of the Rock), is an indivisible all and, with its 144 acres area, belongs only to Muslims, Erdogan said on Friday during its well-international speech Yeditepe Bienal in Istanbul.

We will not allow anyone to undermine this.

He said that Al Aqsa is a red line for Trkiye, stressing that he would remain forever. Erdogan called Israel to immediately stop all provocations, raids and actions that threaten the sacredness and unity of the Saint Site.

Trkiye never remained silent in the face of oppression and anarchy in our region. We will not remain silent now, he added, affirming continuous support for Palestinian rights and the defense of sacred Islamic sites.

The defense of Palestine defends humanity, justice and peace

Earlier in the day, Erdogan gave another condemnation of the war during Israels against Gaza, calling the world silence on the atrocities a moral collapse and reiterating Trkiyes unshakable to the Palestinian people.

“Defending the Palestinian cause is not only to stand with an oppressed people”, ” Erdogan Friday during a meeting of a group of parliaments in support of Palestine in Istanbul, Trkiye.

“It is a question of defending humanity, peace and justice,” he said.

Since October 7, 2023, more than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks against Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Erdogan described these attacks as a frenzy of violence, accusing the Israeli government of killing civilians without discrimination, including children, women, the elderly and even infants.

“Journalists are killed while international media remain silent. Children are massacred while human rights defenders look in silence,” he said.

The West played the three monkeys

Erdogan Criticized Western powers for what he called hypocritical inaction.

“Those who have long boasted of their commitment to freedom, rights, law and press freedom have been playing the three monkeys for 18 months in the face of the policy of Israel massacre,” he said.

He questioned the double standards of countries to quickly impose sanctions elsewhere but silent in this crisis: “Western states, which draw the weapon from sanctions, even for minor incidents, I ask you where are you now with regard to Israel?”

A world order that ignores the oppressed will serve oppressors

A world order that is not being held with the oppressed is condemned to become a toy for tyrants, Erdogan Informed, emphasizing the failure of international institutions to enforce responsibility in Gaza.

He also expressed a deep disappointment in the Muslim world: “It hurts me to say this and my heart bleeds, but the Islamic world has failed to fulfill its responsibilities.”

Journalists executed, families destroyed

In April 2024, at least 212 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since the start of the conflict, making it the deadliest period for journalists in modern history, according to the Turkish president.

Barely a few days ago, said Erdogan, a journalist was martyred with his 10 family members executed for saying the truth.

He deplored the state of international law: he ceased to do justice. It has become a tool to strengthen the power of the forts.

Famine as a weapon, resistance marked as terror

Israel has seriously limited humanitarian aid to Gaza, which prompted the United Nations to the United Nations and humanitarian groups of an imminent famine. Erdoan accused Israel of having armed hunger: for those they cannot kill with bombs, they cut food, water and medicines. It is a systematic extermination campaign.

He condemned the labeling of the Palestinian resistance of terrorism: “Those who were silent while the Palestinians were slaughtered are now a resistance to gas as terrorism trying to normalize the genocide.”

Middle East in flames, world in danger

Erdoan also condemned the Israel by expanding military operations targeting Syria and Lebanon, warning that such an escalation threatens to engulf the region in a broader conflict.

Attacks on Syria and Lebanon reveal that the government of Netanyahus does not want peace or stability in the Middle East.

“This madness, which threatens and disturbs the whole region, must stop immediately,” he said. “Otherwise, this fire will soon consume those who attract flames.”

We will stand with Palestine, even alone

Erdogan Rejected all the proposals to move the Palestinians of their historic homeland: “No matter how it is excited, any offer to exile the Palestinians from the land on which they have lived for thousands of years have no meaning for us.”

Trkiye, he reaffirmed, will not back up: “We will do everything we can to help Palestinians live freely in their native country. Even if we are alone, we will continue to defend the Palestinian cause.”