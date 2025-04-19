Xi Jinping ends the tour in Southeast Asia

Phnom Penh, Cambodia – Chinese President Xi Jinping finished a tour of Southeast Asia on Cambodia on Friday. The tour has favored Beijing's reliability while the region is faced with economic uncertainty due to the priced proposals of US President Donald Trump.

China has greatly increased its influence in the region over the past decade, largely by exercising its substantial economic lever effect.

Beijing is now presented as a source of stability and certainty while Trump's prices threaten economies oriented towards exporting the region. Their largest market is generally the United States.

Cambodia is facing the highest reciprocal rate rates offered by Washington. In addition to the universal price of 10% of Trump, it faces the threat of a 49% price on exports to the United States once its 90-day break expires.

For the other nations visited by XI, the price of Vietnam would be 46% and 24% of Malaysia.

XI's trip had the impact of the reaction to American tariff proposals

“The time of the visit is extraordinarily conducive to China, falling right following the announcement of Trump's prices which caused a consternation managed in Cambodia and Vietnam … and upset in Malaysia,” said Astrid Norén-Nilsson, senior speaker in the study of the contemporary of Southeast of Asia Lund in Sweden, E-mail on an e-mail interview.

“Xi Jinping can now perform the tour equipped with the moral authority and the goodwill of a singularly constant friend and a reliable trading partner.”

In Vietnam and Malaysia, XI has focused on strengthening links, especially in trade and investment. He underlined the need to oppose unilateralism and protectionism and maintaining the multilateral trading system.

A summary of the visit published Friday by the Cambodia Foreign Ministry barely mentioned the commercial crisis, rather focusing on bilateral relations. However, the Xinhua news agency in China said that XI had discussed the same business issues as on its previous judgments.

Cambodge-China Relations already on a firm basis

“This stage visit not only reaffirmed the unshakable commitment to friendship to all of Cambodia and China, but has also strengthened and in-depth the full strategic partnership and winning-win cooperation between the two countries,” said the Cambodian declaration.

During his stay, XI obtained a royal audience of King Norodom Sihamoni. He held meetings with Prime Minister Hun Manet and the President of the Senate Hun Sen, who is the father and predecessor of Hun Manet as Prime Minister.

The visit was the first of Xi in Cambodia since 2016.

XI and Hun Manet also chaired the signing of 37 documents. These covered investment, trade, education, finance, information, young people, agriculture, health, water resources, tourism, women's affairs and other subjects.

The details of the largest transaction were announced on Friday, the signing of a public-private partnership contract to finance an ambitious project of $ 156 billion in Cambodia in Cambodia. It was launched last year, but the work ceased shortly after the inauguration.

The 151 -kilometer long channel would connect a branch of the Mekong to a port of the Gulf of Thailand.

China has been the largest trading partner in Cambodia for 13 consecutive years. Bidirectional trade in 2024 reached $ 17.83 billion, although greatly in favor of China.

In addition, China has been the largest source of foreign investment in Cambodia in 13 consecutive years. He was also a major of a help donor and his greatest creditor.

The position of China on the climate and the help contrasts with us

Referring to social and development issues, the Declaration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has implicitly contrasting with the positions held by the United States. He said that “the two parties recognized the global threat posed by climate change and have committed to strengthening environmental protection (and) to advance its own energy collaboration.”

He also mentioned China's help to deal with Cambodia problem cleaning land mines left armed conflicts decades and cooperation in the health sector.

The Trump administration’s foreign help cuts affected these sectors and others.

The declaration also said that “the two parties agreed to further strengthen the cooperation mechanism between the armed forces of the two countries”.

Beijing has helped finance an extension of the Ream naval base on the southern coast of Cambodia. This has raised concerns, it could become a strategic outpost for the Chinese navy in the Gulf of Thailand.

The declaration did not mention the basic problem. Cambodia has repeatedly denied any agreement granting special privileges in China or the creation of a foreign military base.

Cambodia said that the warships from all sympathetic countries are welcome to Dock in its new pier, provided they meet certain conditions.



Japan announced Tuesday that two of its mine flirtators will visit the Ream base this weekend during the first visit to the foreign navy since the end of the extension project.