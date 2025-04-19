



In April 1955, a western city of Java became the unpretentious scene of a revolution in diplomacy. The leaders of 29 nations across Asia and Africa, the most independent, converged in Bandung, Indonesia To draw a free path of cold wars suffocating binaries. Seven decades later, the heritage of this rally known as the Bandung conference persists, although the world he sought to reshape has transformed beyond recognition. Now, with the re -emergence of multipolarity as a geopolitical strength of conduct, the principles of the non -aligned movement (NAM) are tested in a way that its architects could not have foreseen. The founding president of Indonesia, Sukarno, described the Asia-Africa Conference in Bandung as the first intercontinental conference of colorful peoples in the history of humanity. It has favored a platform of 10 principles, in particular peaceful coexistence, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, equality between nations, non-aggression and non-interference in domestic affairs. This year marks the 70th anniversary of this summit, but commemorations should be moderate. While Indonesia celebrated the 50th and 60th birthdays with great rallies under the former presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko Widodo The country's foreign ministry has announced that there will be no major event to mark the occasion this time. Photo: For some, the decision represents a missed opportunity for Indonesia to reaffirm its leadership in the world of world. But other analysts suggest that this reflects the president PRABOWO SUBIANTO Wier recalibration of foreign policy which favors pragmatic partnerships on symbolic gestures. While retaining traditional Indonesia free and active Diplomatic position (independent and active), Prabowo has adopted a more personal and efficiency leadership style. Analysts see his decision not to organize a high -level anniversary event for the Bandung conference as emblematic of a changed geopolitical reality: a world where multipolarity has replaced the old bipolar and unipolar systems.

