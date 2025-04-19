PM Modi is heading to Arabia next week: commercial, energy and defense links on the table | India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Saudi Arabia next week his first visit to the country in his third term. Since office insurance for the first time in 2014, Modi has traveled twice before in 2016 and 2019.

Sources have indicated that trade and investments, energy cooperation, the revival of IMEEC (India-Middle East-Europe Corridor) and the defense partnership will be among the questions of the agenda when Modi visits the country from April 22 to 23.

Modi should meet Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Jeddah. His visit passed in front of US President Donald Trumps expected a visit to Saudi Arabia in mid-May first foreign trip during his second mandate in the White House. The story continues below this announcement The visit comes at a time when the United States contacted Iran for talks to cap its nuclear program, and Israel was able to decimate Hamas and Hezbollah in the region. The regional situation is still in disorder, the Houthis trying to disturb maritime traffic on the Red Sea. India wishes to engage with Saudi Arabia and other partners in the region to restore stability. Tension in the Western Asian region has had an impact on the ambitious Imeec in the past two years, since October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel have led to war in Gaza. New Delhi would like to take stock of the current situation and move forward on the Imeec which will connect India with Europe, through the Middle East. Saudi Arabia is a key partner in this company and India wants to quickly move on to this, after the high-level visits of the UAES Royapes, the Minister of Israel and the Deputy Prime Minister of Italy, among others. The story continues below this announcement Earlier, Modis's visit to Riyadh in April 2016 led to increased and complete cooperation in political, economic, security and defense matters. The visit of Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in India in February 2019 continued this momentum. Explain Key problems In the midst of a trade in China-USA, this will be an opportunity for India and Saudi Arabia to exchange tickets. Arabia has played an important role in the mediation of American-Russia-Ukraine talks, and Delhi would like to have an idea of ​​negotiations. Modi once again visited Riyad in October 2019, during which the agreement of the strategic partnership council was signed, establishing a high-level council to direct India-Saudi. Prince Mohammed Bin Salman then visited India in September 2023 to participate in the Summit of G20 leaders and co-chaired the first meeting of managers of the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council with Modi. Links with Saudi Arabia are important for energy security, the third largest number of gross products and petroleum products were india for supply in 2023-24. India imported 33.35 mmt of crude petroleum from Saudi Arabia in 2023-24, representing 14.3% of total imports of crude oil in the country. Saudi Arabia was the third largest PPL supply destination for India during this period, representing 18.2% of total LPG imports from India. Delhi will want to interact with Arabia for better offers, as they discuss high India energy needs. Officials have said that trade and investment are another area where the two countries will discuss how to take a notch above. Bilateral trade links have regularly increased over the years. India is the second largest trading partner in Saudi Arabia, while Saudi Arabia is the fifth largest trading partner in India. In 2023-24, bilateral trade amounted to $ 42.98 billion, with Indian exports to US $ 11.56 billion and imports to US $ 31.42 billion. The story continues below this announcement Indian investments in Saudi Arabia have also increased in recent years, reaching a cumulative figure of around $ 3 billion in August 2023. Saudi investment in India was around $ 10 billion US dollars. Efforts will also be made to improve these investments. A new area of ​​partnership is the defense links of India-Saudi which have been strengthened in recent years. The first ministerial visit to the defense side in more than 12 years took place when the MOS (Defense) Ajay Bhatt at the time visited Riyad for the World Defense Fair in February 2024. Maritime neighbors, India and Saudi Arabia enjoy a vast naval cooperation. Two editions of the bilateral naval exercise, Al Mohed Al Hindi, have been concluded so far. In addition, both parties have close cooperation in the defense industries and capacity building.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-heads-to-saudi-next-week-trade-energy-and-defence-ties-on-the-table-9952457/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos