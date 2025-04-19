Donald Trump will abandon peace talks in Ukraine in days without progress, warns Rubio





President Donald Trump will abandon attempts to negotiate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine in a few days unless he sees clear signs that a agreement is possible, said the first American diplomat.

On Friday, Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, said Washington would not continue the Ukrainian talks for weeks or months and would focus on other priorities if there was no breakthrough soon.

If it is not possible, if it was so far away that it will not happen, then I think the president is at a point where he will say, well, was done, said Rubio.

Trump later told Washington that he thought he was getting [the conflict] Arrested. But he echoed Rubio by saying that if for any reason, one of the two parties makes things very difficult, was just going to say, you are stupid … Just to take a pass.

The statements follow a day's meeting in Paris on Thursday organized by Emmanuel Macron, president of France, who was assisted by an American delegation, including Rubio and the special envoy Steve Witkoff, alongside officials from Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Germany.

Were not going to continue flying around the world and meeting after meeting after meeting if no progress is made, said Rubio. The United States wants to understand in a few days, not weeks, if a peace is achievable, he said, adding that Trump was convinced that the talks could not train.

Rubio did not explain what would be the implications for American military support to Ukraine if Trump abandoned efforts to negotiate a peace between Moscow and kyiv. During his presidential campaign, Trump said he would end the war within 24 hours, but after taking office, set a 100-day target to his team, a period that ends later this month.

Friday, the Secretary of State also spoke by telephone with NATO secretary general, Mark Rutte, saying that, while our nation has committed to helping the war, if a clear path to peace does not emerge soon, the United States will take a step back from efforts to negotiate peace.

The Paris rally aimed to relaunch the talks that blocked since Trump re -engaged with Russian chief Vladimir Putin in February and pressed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to negotiate a regulation. Kyiv said since it was open to a temporary ceasefire, but Russia has delayed.

Rubio said: if the two parties are serious, then we want to help, but if that will not happen, then let's just go to other subjects that are also or not more important for the United States.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Kremlins, said on Friday that there had been progress in talks, but many difficult discussions still awaited us.

Ukraine said Thursday that it has signed a preliminary agreement with the United States on the sharing of its mineral and energy resources, which was a key demand from Trump, which considers that it is a means of repaying the United States for billions of dollars in military aid.

Such an agreement had been about to be signed in February but was derailed by an argument between Trump and Zelenskyy in the oval office.

Rubio said that talks in Paris were very positive and that the involvement of European countries had been constructive.

Another meeting in a similar format will take place next week in London to allow the United States to obtain the Russian contribution and for Ukraine to decide its positions.

A French official said that the Rally of Thursdays was significant because he started a new positive process in peace talks that this time had more involvement in European countries.

The talks were the first high -level talks in person in USS efforts which directly included the European powers. A British official also said that the discussion seemed important concerning the United States to reach the same position as Europeans on Poutines lack commitment to peace plans.

The United Kingdom, France and Germany can help us move the ball on this subject and get closer to a resolution, said Rubio.

Rubio refused to describe the framework that the United States has put on the table at this stage. He added that it was too early to make final decisions on security guarantees, although they were discussed.

Ukraine has grown hard for such guarantees, in particular with regard to its ability to maintain and build a strong army to defend itself, and its European allies have also stressed their importance.

