



President Donald Trump hinted Thursday evening that there was a potential end for the pricing hiking back and forth between the United States and China as well as a possible case on the horizon for the fate of Tiktok. Speaking with journalists in the White House, Trump said that officials represented Chinese chief Xi Jinping, had sought to start talks. Trump said he was reluctant to continue increasing the prices on China, because he would only stall a trade agreement between the two superpowers. Here is when American consumers, companies will feel the bite of 145% prices in China Trump even suggested that he could be downwards. “At a certain point, I don't want them to go higher because at a certain time, you do it where people don't buy.” So I may not want to go higher, or maybe I don't even want to go to this level, “said Trump.” Maybe I would like to go less because, you know, you want people to buy. “” He said he had a good relationship with XI and that he hadn't planned to change this. “I have a very good relationship with President XI, and I think it will continue. And I would say they have contacted several times,” said Trump. The XI in China ink the Vietnam of the agreements as the pricing war is deepened; Trump says they try to “kiss” us Trump, who has extended the legal deadline for Bytedance based in China on several occasions, has also spoken of the possibility of an agreement which would include commercial concessions and the sale of American assets of Tiktok. Get Fox Affairs on the move by clicking here “Well, we have an agreement for Tiktok, but it will be subject to China, so we will delay the agreement until this thing works,” he said. In the past, he discussed that the tariff battle may have stopped previous attempts to sell Tiktok and make it work in the United States. “I think it's a good deal for China,” said Trump. “Tiktok is good for China. And I think they would like to see us make an agreement, especially the agreement we have made with some of the best companies in the world.” Reuters contributed to this report.

