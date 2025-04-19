The Turkish deputy FM discusses the oil, the peace process …





Erbil, Kurdistan region – Kurdish leaders received Turkish Foreign Deputy Minister Nuh Yilmaz on Friday to discuss the exports of staller oil, the Turkey peace process and other regional developments. “The meeting discussed the development of bilateral relations in various fields and the latest developments in the general situation in Iraq and the region,” read a declaration by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani about his meeting with the Turkish official. “They also discussed the importance of resuming the export of oil from the Kurdistan region through the port of Ceyhan,” the statement added. The exports of Kurdish oil by the port of Ceyhan in Turkey have been interrupted since March 2023 following a court decision that Ankara had violated an agreement with Baghdad by allowing the Regional Government of Kurdistan (KRG) to export oil independently. Despite months of talks between Erbil, Baghdad and oil producers, exports have not yet taken over. Iraqi oil minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani, said on Wednesday that a delegation from the KRG Ministry of Natural Resources would go to Baghdad on Saturday for new discussions. Before the stop, the Kurdistan region exported approximately 400,000 barrels of oil per day across the pipeline, in addition to 75,000 barrels per day of Kirkuk. The president of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, also received Yilmaz and discussed the peace process in Turkey and the Development Road Project, the strategic plan for Iraq to link the Persian Gulf to Turkey and Europe through highways and railways crossing the country. The KRG has raised concerns about the project, unhappy that the main corridor by the Kurdistan region and can undermine its control over trade and cross -border customs. At the end of March, the region's Ministry of Transport denied having concluded any agreement with the federal government on the project. Yilmaz also met the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region of Talabani, who reaffirmed the full support of the KRG to the peace process between the Turkish state and the Kurdistan workers' party (PKK). In a post on XTalabani said that he “had discussed the Türkiye peace process, regional issues, Iraq elections and Krg training with Türkiye FM Nuh Yilmaz deputy.” The peace process began in October 2024 after Devlet Bahceli, head of the national part of the Nationalist Movement (MHP) and an ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, symbolically stretched out the PKK chief imprisoned Abdullah Ocalan, suggesting that he is authorized to approach the Parliament and dissolve the group. In February, the Party of Equality and Democracy of the Pro-Kurdish Peoples (Democracy Party) published a letter from Ocalan in which he called on the PKK to disarm and dissolve. The message sparked hopes for the end of the four decades conflict which made more than 40,000 lives. Ankara demanded the disarmament and immediate delivery of the PKK, while the group insists on the release of Ocalan to supervise a congress which would finalize its dissolution. The PKK has its registered office in the Kurdistan region. Before his visit to Erbil, Yilmaz was in Baghdad where he discussed Security issues with the Iraqi Minister of Defense. Last year, Iraq officially prohibited the PKK. Update at 7:44 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rudaw.net/english/kurdistan/18042025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos