Pti, the Sisters of Imran deposit a plea for contempt against the prison authorities – Journal





Islamabad: PTI and sisters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan have deposited petitions against the authorities of Adiala prison for refusing them meetings despite the judicial orders.

The sisters of Mr. Khans, Aleema and Uzma, alongside the leaders of PTI Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Aliya Hamza and others appeared to the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) to request measures against the prison authorities on Friday.

Ms. Aleema, through her lawyer, the defender of his lawyer Ali Bukhari, submitted a petition for outrage requesting a procedure against the secretary in the interior of the Punjab and the Superintendent of the Adiala prison. The petition said that the continuous refusal of meetings with the founder of the PTI was a blatant violation of judicial orders.

Last month, the IHC authorized Mr. Khan to meet his family, lawyers and party members twice a week – Tuesday and Thursday.

The petition deposited in the IHC indicates that the continuous refusal of meetings with the founder of the PTI has a blatant violation of judicial orders

According to the petition, the court had previously authorized the founder of the PTI to meet his legal team, his family members and his selected visitors. A full list of approved people has also been submitted, she added. Despite this, the prison authorities would have prohibited access to Mr. Khan several times. The petition said that access to the legal advisor and the family was Mr. Khans, the fundamental right, in particular as a former Prime Minister being confronted with the trial in several cases. The petition said that even the planned visits were not authorized, which was in violation of the prison manual.

Earlier, a request for similar contempt was submitted by Mr. Ayub and Mr. Faraz, but this has not yet been planned for a court by the court.

Addressing media outside the IHC, Ms. Aleema criticized the prison authorities for not allowing lawyers to meet Mr. Khan.

She said that Tuesday had been appointed for legal consultations concerning the current affairs of the founders of the PTI.

The court clearly made an order for a list of lawyers [to meet Mr Khan]. Why are they arrested? She questioned, wondering if it was an attempt to sabotage the legal proceedings of the founders of the PTI. She expressed her frustration in the face of deliberate interference in the legal process. Ms. Aleema also stressed the importance of legal consultations, saying that meetings with lawyers should have priority on other visits.

We will stand outside the Adiala prison and insist on the fact that no one else meets him until his lawyers are allowed to do so.

She said that Salman Safdar Salman Salman lawyer had gone to Adiala prison on the management of the Supreme Court for consultations in the event, but the prison staff ignored the orders of chief judges.

It is not only our insult, it is the insult of the courts, she added.

Ms. Aleema reminded the media that a bench of three members had made the order for legal meetings and that its implementation was hampered, which raises concerns concerning the integrity of the judicial process.

Mr. Ayub, the head of the opposition, made surprising allegations concerning the practices of application of the law and the treatment of political leaders. He revealed that despite a decision of a bench of three members of the IHC, the leaders of the PTI have not been able to meet Mr. Khan for three months.

He allegedly alleged that legal orders were obviously ignored by the authorities.

Citing article 7 of the Constitution, which defines the State and its bodies, said Mr. Ayub, the laws are not implemented in Pakistan.

He accused the apparatus of the State of not maintaining the constitutional rights of persons and of operating outside the legal borders. Describing a personal test, Ayub said that he had been arrested at several checkpoints on Adiala prison.

In order to get around the surveillance, Mr. Ayub said he had disguised himself and used a motorcycle to reach another checkpoint. However, he said that he had been arrested without a mandate despite his release on bail. He also allegedly alleged that he and other PTI leaders had been taken to a van in Chakri, about 40 km from Adiala prison, where they received refreshments. They were then deposited near their vehicles on the highway, said Ayub, qualifying his bizarre and illegal event.

Posted in Dawn, April 19, 2025

