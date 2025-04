Crossing Trump's hatred, musk is confusing

Jim Sacia | Rockford register special

Since November 5, 2024, I had trouble with the hatred of our 47th president, Donald Trump.

Oh, I was aware of the hatred of him by many since 2015, when he went down Trump Tower's Golden Escalator in New York, announcing his candidacy for the presidency. Interestingly, before this moment, I knew him and I was impressed by his achievements.

From the time, as a presidential candidate, hatred grew up. Love and respect for him also grew up. I am in this last category. I hate his mouth. I admire his abilities and his achievements.

There is one thing such as Trump's disturbance syndrome. The most obvious example is Rosie Odonnell. She has a large audience and threatened to leave the country if Trump was re -elected. He was and she moved to Ireland, I certainly don't miss she. I assign him a follow -up.

The longtime liberal Elon Musk has come for a long time, certainly the richest man in the world. No doubt the smartest. Man was among the most loved in the country and perhaps in the world. His achievements must be amazed. The most obvious and most recent was its capacity with Space X to bring two astronauts to the safe house of the international space station, which had been blocked for nine months. Several months ago, he provided a star link to blocked citizens of North Rural North Carolina who were without internet, telephone and electric service. Provide communication to

Hundreds, perhaps thousands, who had no knowledge if friends and relatives were sure, because the roads were in many impassable cases.

Her electric car company, Tesla, has years in advance on other electric cars with their technology.

Suddenly, this universally loved man is a pariah for many on the left while he associated himself with President Trump to prevent government waste through an organization called DOGE, department of effectiveness of the government.

This has been a characteristic of the Democratic Party for years. Suddenly, it's a bad idea to get rid of government waste. The hard leftrs attacked the owners of Tesla, the dealers and the charging stations in at least nine states causing millions of dollars of damage.

The former candidate Vice-President Democrat and Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, is downright dizzy by Tesla Stocks Tanking because of the musk property and his hatred found of him. He must check the retirement portfolio of states for public workers and teachers; Their Tesla stock has lost more than $ 300 million. Way to go to governor Walz, continue to encourage him.

My dilemma remains. Why hate Donald Trump? Even more confusing, why hatred Elon Musk? This man should be universally admired. Thus, my daily struggle.

Jim Sacia is a resident of Pectonica. He was a representative of the State of Illinois from January 2003 to September 2013.

