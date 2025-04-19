



As speakers of the recent Diplomacy Forum Antalya in Türkiye I sought to galvanize the international audience to respond to the collapses of international institutions and two grinding wars, there were frequent references in the world. The call for solidarity among countries beyond the advanced industrial West is understandable. Confidence in a global order dominated by the UNITED STATES And Europe was eroded in the face of their voluntary failure to put an end to the wars Ukraine And Gaza . Now chaos and confusion caused by Trump administrations' pricing crises have even forced friends in the United States to rethink their ties. International institutions dominated by the United States such as The United Nations and the World Trade Organization were a disappointment. Many countries on the outskirts had long dreamed of a new order which is fairer to what has been qualified with precision of the majority world. This spirit resulted in the non-aligned movement, which unfortunately penetrated after the end of the Cold War and the embrace of neoliberal reforms pro-walled by most countries. The world South is now a popular and affirmative self -image and a rallying cry for nations called Third World countries or the least developed (LDC). The term comes from the fact that the United States and Europe are in higher latitudes, while the nations on which they were mainly in their south. Unlike the LDC label, Global South is often carried as a pride insignia, alluding to the cultures of which it is proud and an inflexible determination to trace its own course. The Antalya Forum last weekend was a gathering of more than 6,000 participants, mainly from Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the less rich countries in Europe. Several panels have underlined the need to significantly reform members of the United Nations Security Council beyond the five current permanent members and considerably modify the rules of the General Assembly itself. A meeting of the United Nations Security Council at the 79th General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly last year. Photo: DPA The establishment marking its 80th year in October, the UN itself has a reform program filled with many ideas, but which will be approved and implemented remains to be seen.

