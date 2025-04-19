



Lahore: The Punjab government says that it has not prohibited meetings of Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf Supremo Imran Khan in Adiala prison.

The Punjab government did not impose any restrictions on meetings with the founding chief of the PTI, the Minister of Punjab, Azma Bokhari, said on Friday.

She said that the PTI leaders were trying to change the blame for their internal conflicts on the government.

The PTI itself modifies the names of those who must meet their leader and then hold the government of Punjab responsible, she said.

Police had prevented the family of Imran Khan on Thursday from meeting him in prison, despite a high court order in this regard. Police briefly owned Mr. Khan's sisters to a control point close to the prison strongly kept after the PTI leaders engaged in a stormy dispute with police officials so as not to have allowed them to meet the founder of the imprisoned party.

Ms. Bokhari added that, according to prison rules, ordinary prisoners received one meeting per week.

However, the founder of the PTI obtained the concession of two meetings on Tuesday and Thursday. The list of visitors is also provided by PTI itself to prison authorities. We have no problem with Aleema Khan or someone else. It is the members of the PTI who have problems with each other. They should not bring their internal differences to public streets.

The Minister said that PTI leaders organized weekly photo sessions outside of Adiala prison to obtain public sympathy. Their members voluntarily enter into police vans and then disembark at the following intersection, she said and added that the Punjab government operated in accordance with the Constitution and the Law.

The PTI should engage in a serious policy instead of deceiving the public in theater, she advised.

Posted in Dawn, April 19, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1905125/no-ban-on-meetings-of-imran-in-adiala-azma The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

