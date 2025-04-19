Only PTI can mobilize the country movement: Imran





An image not dated to the founder of PTI, Imran Khan. AFP / File

Islamabad: The former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), the founder, Imran Khan, said that his party is the only national political force capable of mobilizing a movement across the country without relying on external support.

A political party is only weakening when it loses public support, and at the moment, the whole nation is firmly standing with PTI, he said in a message via its legal team, published on its X account. He has still written, we are open to alliances on shared principles. I ask our political leadership to move quickly: finish consultations with current and potential allies, formalize these alliances and announce our roadmap. Each option, including mass manifestations, is on the table. Our strategic response will be declared soon.

PTI Supremo stressed that public dissemination of internal disagreements only serves the interests of our opponents; These questions must be dealt with in a responsible manner and strictly resolved through internal parties forums. He also clarified that he had not authorized anyone to initiate negotiations with the establishment. I have never concluded an agreement in the past, and I will entertain one now. If I had been interested in concluding an agreement, I would have accepted the offer made two years ago, an offer which proposed a complete immunity of legal action in exchange for two years of silence. I rejected it then and I reject such a notion now, he noted.

Ali Amin Gandapur and Azam Swati, he argued, may have expressed a desire for talks, but in his opinion, such negotiations are useless, because the opposite side is not interested in solving problems; They only try to buy time. He continued that Ali Amin and Azam Swati wanted to continue their own discussions. I have always maintained and reiterated that as a political party, we have no objection to dialogue. The doors of negotiations are never closed. But let me be clear: any discussion must be based on the supremacy of the Constitution, the rule of law and the interests of the people, and not in any personal arrangement for myself or my wife, he argued.

With regard to the Mines and Minerals Bill, Imran Khan categorically declared that no other action will be taken until the chief minister Ali Amin and the main political leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa deliver a complete and transparent briefing; Otherwise, the question will not go ahead. In the past seven months, my relatives and in the last month, even my sisters and my legal advice have been refused their legal right to meet me. While Nawaz Sharif was granted daily visits, I refused this right even on the days obliged to a court on false pretexts, he said. This shows, he said, the extent of the fear that his presence commands. I am not authorized for telephone calls with my children, and even my doctor is prohibited from access. I have now ordered the legal committee to file a request for judgment without delay against the prison administration, he said. The current treatment of Afghan refugees is simply shameful. The power mafia, desperate to hang on to power, stops at nothing. Current anti-Afghanistan policy will only increase resentment and increase terrorism. Our innocent citizens and our security staff already make it the price with their lives daily, he noted.

Imran stressed that a formal resolution must be filed in the assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, demanding an extension in the chronology of repatriation for Afghan refugees. In addition, the federal government must grant KP the power to engage directly with the Afghan administration that KP has brought the weight of terrorism and must be authorized to remedy it proactively. The case must be resolved by the spirit of state and common sense instead of feeding this fire.

The electoral courts, noted the founder of the PTI, became completely dysfunctional; Rather than fulfilling their constitutional obligations, their energies are only focused on protecting corruption. He ordered that a resolution must be adopted in the KP assembly urging the chief judge of the High Court of Peshawar to ask the judges of the Electoral Court to immediately render the Verdicts on all the electoral petitions in the process of the PTI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1302920-only-pti-can-mobilise-countrywide-movement-imran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos