



The expulsion of Kilmar Brego Garca, a twenty-nine-year-old Salvadio immigrant, from his home in Maryland to a mega-prison in El Salvador has set up a legal confrontation between the administration of President Donald Trumps and the United States Legal System. He has raised major issues on monitoring the various branches of the government on foreign policy, how the Trump administration will respond to judicial orders and what obligations the White House has to protect the rights of the regular American procedure.

Brego Garca was one of the more than 260 migrants that the United States sent to El Salvadors Terrorism Contest Center (CECOC) last month. This mega prison was the backbone of a large-scale gang repression led by the president of the country, Nayib Bukele, sheltering thousands of suspects and now, individuals expelled from the United States after the Trump administration concluded an agreement with the Central America.

Immigration and Migration

UNITED STATES

El Salvador

Foreign policy

The United States Supreme Court judged last week that the expulsion of Brego Garcas was a mistake and that the US government should help facilitate its return. While Brego Garca arrived in the United States as an undocumented immigrant, he had obtained a protection order in 2019 due to gang threats with which his family was confronted in Salvador. Brego Garcas lawyers and his family stressed that he had never been accused of a crime since his arrival in the United States, and they have denied that white houses claim that he is a member of the MS-13 gang.

Since the ordinance of the Supreme Court last week, President Trump and senior administration officials have argued that they are unable to obtain Brego Garcas Return because he is in Salvadoral police custody. Although Washington sent him there, they argue that it is up to the Salvadoran government to decide what to do with him. Bukele said at a meeting of the oval office on Monday that he did not intend to return it to the United States, calling for the absurd idea.

The detractors of the Trump administration said that the inaction of white houses in response to the decision of the Supreme Court created a constitutional crisis, while officials of the Cabinet General Pam Bondi and Secretary of State Marco Rubio argued that it is simply a question of sovereignty and surpassing courts against the foreign policy.

But the legal problems surrounding the immigration policy of white houses continue to flourish. A judge of the inferior court now deposit government officials during this case, and a federal judge in a separate case said that a probable cause exists to hold the administration in criminal outrage on its flights of precipitated expulsion.

To answer some of the legal questions that this and the other cases have raised, the CFR turned to Matthew Waxman, the main scholarship holder for law and foreign policy.

Secretary Rubio said he was confused by the Supreme Court's order to facilitate the return of Brego Garcas because the United States’s foreign policy is led by the President of the United States, not by a court. What discretion do the courts have to determine or affect American foreign policy or oblige the executive to act in such cases?

Of course, it is the elected branches that lead foreign policy, but it is also true that the courts decide questions that have effects on foreign policy. Each day, judges make decisions in cases concerning immigration, the application of transnational laws, cross -border trade, sanctions, etc., which relate to the country's external relations. This week, we saw judicial cases deposited to challenge various prices of the Trump administration, for example.

But the courts will generally hesitate to insert directly into sensitive diplomacy. One of the reasons is the fundamental constitutional concept of separation of powers. Another is that the courts generally consider the executive branch as much better informed of the sensitivities and diplomatic consequences.

Secretary Rubio could say that the courts should not interfere in government-government interactions, in particular at the level of national leadership. Historically, the courts have indeed been cautious by doing so, and they often find jurisdictional reasons to avoid interjected, or they strongly rely on the arguments of executive branches to explain why this could be diplomatically disturbing. But the courts are not completely prohibited from enforcing the law in such questions. And the legal maneuvers of the Trump administration and the evasivity could eventually push the courts to play a more active role.

The president of El Salvadors said that he would not release Brego Garca or return him to the United States. Trump administration officials said they couldn't force a sovereign country to act in this case. How does the sovereignty of a foreign nation affect the case of Brego Garcas? Do the United States have levers that he could draw to make the ordinance of the Supreme Court and oblige Salvador to act?

It is true that the president cannot formally oblige a foreign government to act, and therefore a court cannot order the president to do so. But it is also true that the president has a lot of leverage that he could bring here if he wants to actively facilitate the return of Brego Garca.

This president boasts of his agreement, but in a way, he says that his agreement only works in one direction.

The Trump administration complains about interference by the courts, but it is a problem of making administration. I expect you that you can see the implementation of botched policies and sloppy lawyers that attract the courts.

In addition, a lesson in the legal approach to Bush's administrations in the war against terrorism is that the push of the claims of presidential power can turn too much, causing legal opinions which leave the executive branch less well.

Under the Trump administration, Washington paid $ 6 million in El Salvador to host the prisoners she sends a year. Trump and Rubio praised this arrangement, but they maintained that their hands are linked to the Brego Garcas affair. Does that have a legal impact here? How could that affect the perception of administration courts?

Would see this problem arguing and the details of the arrangement will import. One thing that is sure to bring the courts is a perception that the executive branch is trying to escape them. This will probably make courts more assertive and more intrusive.

For example, he seems to adopt interpretations of bad faith of judicial orders, such as the order to facilitate the return of Brego Garcia. Politicians and government lawyers are not consistent either and the White House does everything possible to denigrate the judges. This kind of rhetoric could well play on social networks, but it will turn against the audience rooms.

That said, the courts will try to browse a fine line: they will want to apply their decisions but avoid micro -management diplomacy. I would monitor a lot of very controversial back and forth between the courts and the executive power, including the interventions of the Supreme Court.

The Trump administration alleged that Brego Garca is a member of MS-13, a group that the president has appointed a foreign terrorist organization (FTO). How does this designation affect this case? How could this affect the regular procedural rights of an alleged member?

The appointment of MS-13 as FTO unlocks many statutory powers to cut any financial or other medium for the group. An important involvement of this designation is that any person subject to American law which provides almost any type of support, such as goods, money or services, can be kept criminally responsible. An FTO designation also unlocks special restrictions and immigration powers to grasp the assets. It is a way to continue these groups by threatening to continue those who help or work with them.

Executive power has a lot of discretion in which it designates as FTO; To date, the courts have remained outside this. But people subject to specific criminal or civil sanctions can contest these actions. Thus, for example, if someone is responsible for providing support to an FTO, they are always entitled to the protections of our criminal justice system.

In a separate case, a federal judge found the Trump administration on Wednesday in criminal outrage for having violated his order last month to hand over planes transporting deportees to El Salvador. What real power does the court have to limit the power of the Trump administration? What tools are at their disposal and how can they apply them?

Waded in unknown waters here. In theory, the courts could hold leaders of the administration in a civil or even criminal contempt, but the proceedings should be made by the executive or forgivable power. If a president is sufficiently determined to violate the judicial orders, then ultimately, the check must come from the urn rather than from the Gavels court.

This work represents the opinions and opinions only of the author. The Council for Foreign Relations is an independent and non -partisan membership organization, Think Tank and Publisher, and does not take any institutional posts on politics.

