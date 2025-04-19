The opposition requires the clarity of the Adiala prison control





Lahore:

The opposition to the Assembly of Punjab demanded Thursday that the provincial government clarifies whether Adiala's prison falls under its administrative control, and if so, why the legislators and family members are repeatedly refused the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) founding Imran Khan, despite clear directives of the Supreme Court.

The head of the opposition, Ahmad Khan Bhachar, expressed strong criticism of what he described as the government's failure to implement the judicial orders. Recalling an incident on April 17, he said that he and others, including Imran Khan's sisters, had been abused and refused access to a visit to the prison.

“If the orders of the courts will not be implemented, we could just as easily propose to close the courts,” said Bhachar during the session. “If the provincial government has no authority over Adiala, it should say it so clearly. At least, the public will be responsible.”

He questioned the justification behind the refusal to allow visits, declaring: “Does Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ijaz Chaudhry, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid and Mian Mehmood Rasheed terrorists? Why are we not allowed to meet them?”

In parallel with the past, Bhachar argued that political parties have never been eliminated by authoritarian tactics. “Did Ziaul Haq manage to end the PPP?” he asked rhetorically.

Responding to the opposition criticisms, the provincial minister for parliamentary affairs, Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, reproduced the blame on the management of the PTI, affirming that the current situation was a consequence of the “compromised” policy of the party.

“Everyone knows how PTI came to power in 2018. Jahangir Tareen's plane was not only flying for leisure,” he said.

“Was Mian Shehbaz Sharif the opposition chief when he was imprisoned? Weren't our legislators imprisoned at the time?”

Without named anyone directly, the minister added sarcastically: “Go apologize – you will get relief.”

