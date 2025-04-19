Nearly 200 students, journalists on trial in Istanbul protests





ADVERTISEMENT Dozens of people, including journalists, appeared on Friday before a court in Istanbul, accused of having attended prohibited demonstrations and of disobeying police orders to disperse during anti-government demonstrations which were triggered by the imprisonment of the city mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. Imamoglu, considered the main challenger of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans, a rule of 22 years, was arrested on March 19 and imprisoned a few days later on accusations of corruption. His imprisonment was largely considered as a political motivation and triggered demonstrations nationwide. The government insists on the judiciary of the turkey is independent and which the courts operate freely. In total, 189 accused, most of them, began to defend themselves for participating in prohibited demonstrations and the non-compliance of dispersion orders. Some have also been accused of weapons transport. Four photojournalists and three journalists, who reported on demonstrations, were also tried. Friday, the court decided to separate their case from the main trial. The accused are part of more than 2,000 people detained for participating in the largest mass demonstrations in countries in more than a decade. During the opening hearing, lawyers demanded the acquittal of the 189 defendants. Among the accused was Derin Doga Kus, a student from the University of Istanbul, who was detained from his home on March 24, and released from prison last week with dozens of other students. Their liberation followed parents' concerted efforts so that their children are released, many holding daily vigilles outside the Silivri prison, west of Istanbul. I spent 18 days in Silivri prison and was released a week ago today, Doga Kus said. We have all missed our exams. Some have lost their jobs. It is not a legal process; It is a process where law is trampled on, “she added. Avni Gundogan, the father of another defendant, was one of the hundreds who gathered outside the courthouse to support the students. They engaged in democratic, peaceful and legitimate activities. They exercised their constitutional rights and their rights have been violated, said Gundogan. We demand an acquittal verdict for our children.

