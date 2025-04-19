The judge pauses Trump Plans administrations for mass layoffs to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau





The attempt of the president of Washington (AP), Donald Trump, to dismiss almost everyone at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was interrupted on Friday by a federal judge, who declared that she was deeply concerned about the plan and expressed an order warning that the administration officials seemed to be made in the courts.

The decision leaves in the limbo an office created after the great recession to protect itself from fraud, abuses and misleading practices. Trump administration officials argue that she has exceeded her authority and should have a more limited mission.

Thursday, administration officials moved to draw around 1,500 people, leaving around 200 employees, thanks to a reduction in force that would considerably reduce the office.

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she was afraid that the layoffs violate previous justice decisions. In her written order, she declared that the administration was ready to decimate the agency and to make it incapable of complying with its statutory functions. If the plan was authorized to proceed, there will be no agency status when it will make a decision on a previous trial filed by an employee union who wishes to preserve the office.

His hard language is the last example of friction between the executive and judicial branches, which increased while Trump aggressively flexes his presidential power.

There are reasons to believe, wrote Jackson, that administration officials push the nose “to judges who reigned against them.

She planned an audience on April 28 to hear the testimony of officials who worked on the reduction of force, or Rif.

I'm ready to solve it quickly, but I'm not going to let this rif go forward until I did, she said during a Friday hearing.

Trump's plans have often been faced with legal obstacles while working to reshape the federal government, affirming its fraud, waste and abuse. Other layoffs and policies have been submitted to stop and computer disputes.

The CFPB has long frustrated businesses with its surveillance and investigations, and Trump's advisor Elon Musk has made it a superior target of his government ministry.

Mark Paoletta, the CFPB legal director, wrote in a declaration of justice that “the activities of the office have exceeded the limits of the law”, including what he described as intrusive and unnecessary fishing expeditions.

He said officials have spent weeks developing a much more limited vision for application and supervision activities with a smaller and more efficient operation.

Some of the responsibilities of the CFPB are required by law, but would have only one person assigned to him under the Plan of the Trump administration.

The application division should go from 248 to 50 employees. The supervision division faces an even deeper reduction, from 487 to 50, plus a relocation from Washington to the Southeast region.

Before the Friday hearing, the lawyers of the National Union of Treasury Employees filed a declaration under oath of a CFPB employee identified only by the pseudonym Alex Doe. The employee said that Gavin Kliger, a member of DOGE, managed the Agencys Rif team responsible for sending notice notices.

He kept the team for 36 consecutive hours to ensure that opinions would be released yesterday, the employee said. Gavin shouted on people whom he did not think they were working enough to make sure they could go out on this compressed chronology, calling incompetent.

Office operations chief Adam Martinez told the judge that he thought Kliger is a detailed staff management employee office at CFPB and does not work directly for Doge.

Jackson said she would demand that Kliger attend and testify maybe at the audience on April 28. She said she wanted to know why he was there and what we were doing.

Weren't going to decide what happened as long as we didn't know what happened, said Jackson.

The pseudonym employee said that team members had raised concerns that the office had to carry out a particular assessment before being able to implement a rif. Paoletta told them to ignore these concerns and move forward with mass layoffs, adding that leadership would assume the risk, the employee said.

Officials of the White House did not immediately answer questions about the judge's decision or the declaration of the employee's court.

A spokesperson for the OPM said that Kliger had not managed the reduction of the CFPB in force and rejected the allegation in the context of an effort to reduce the capacity of Doches to carry out its mission. The spokesperson spoke of anonymity because they were not allowed to comment on publicly.

