



Lahore, on April 18 (PTI), the imprisoned Pakistans, the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, castigated the government of Sharif Shehbaz for the social ill-treatment of Afghan nationals saying that current anti-Afghanistan policy will only reproduce resentment and increase terrorism in the country.

The current treatment of Afghan refugees is simply shameful. The power mafia, desperate to hang on to power, stops at nothing. The current anti-Afghanistan policy will only reproduce more resentment and increase terrorism, Khan, 72, said an article on X on Thursday.

The Pakistani government is currently expensive illegal and undocumented Afghans. About 15,000 Afghan nationals have been expelled from Punjab province alone since March 31 for their return voluntarily.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) party, however, refused to deport the Afghans.

Khan said that innocent citizens and security staff were already paying the price with their daily life.

A formal resolution must be filed in the assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) requiring an extension in the chronology of repatriation for Afghan refugees. In addition, the federal government must grant KP the power to engage directly with the Afghan administration.

The KP has brought the weight of terrorism and must be authorized to resolve it proactively. The case must be resolved by the spirit of state and common sense instead of feeding this fire, said Khan.

Regarding interviews with the military establishment, Khan said that he had not authorized anyone to initiate negotiations with the establishment.

I have never concluded an agreement in the past, and I will entertain one now. If I had been interested in concluding an agreement, I would have accepted the offer made two years ago, an offer which proposed a complete immunity of legal action in exchange for two years of silence. I rejected it then and I reject such a notion now. He said that the negotiation doors had never been closed. But let me be clear that any discussion must be based on the supremacy of the Constitution, the rule of law and the interests of the people, and not in any personal arrangement for myself or my wife. In the past seven months, he said that his relatives and in the last month, even his sisters and legal advisor have been refused their legal right to meet him.

While (the former Prime Minister) Nawaz Sharif was granted daily visits, I refused this right even on the days exercised by the court under false pretexts. This shows the extent of the fear that my presence commands.

I am not authorized for telephone calls with my children, and even my personal doctor is prevented from access. I have now ordered the legal committee to file a request for judgment without distress against the prison administration. A Pakistani court approved on Tuesday two petitions deposited by Khan, granting him the right to undergo a medical examination and to speak with his children living in the United Kingdom.

PTI Supremo has been in prison since August 2023 in several cases. Pti Mz GSP GSP

