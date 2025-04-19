Canadians face the “greatest crisis” in their lives because of Donald Trump's prices, warns Mark Carney | World News





Canadians are faced with the “greatest crisis” in their lives, warned Mark Carney.

But the Prime Minister also promised “an economy” when he planned to counter the 25% prices set up by the American president.

“We can give ourselves much more than Donald Trump can never take away,” he said during a federal electoral debate in English in Montreal.

Carney, who succeeded Justin Trudeau and has been in office for a little over a month, said that he would reduce administrative formalities for internal domestic trade for Canadian companies.

Canada has long been commercial barriers between the provinces, but the former governor of the Bank of England said that it would try to implement free trade within the 10 provinces of the country and three territories by July 1 if it was re-elected on April 28.

If his liberal party wins the elections, he plans to start commercial talks with the Trump administration immediately.

Image: the conservative chief Pierre Poilievre and the liberal chief Mark Carney shake hands after the debate of federal leaders in English in Montreal. Pic: Reuters

But the situation is serious, he said in debate of colleagues leaders of the party.

“We are faced with the greatest crisis of our lives,” said Carney in his closing declaration.

“Donald Trump tries to fundamentally change the world economy, the trade system, but he really tries to break us so that the United States can own us.

“They want our land, they want our resources, they want our water, they want our country.

“I am ready and I have achieved crises over the years. We are going to retaliate with counter prices and we will protect our workers.”

The American president's trade war and talks about making Canada the 51st US state has strengthened the liberal survey numbers.

In a survey in mid-January, the Liberals dragged the conservative party from 47% to 20%.

But in a survey published Thursday, the Liberals led by five percentage points.

Read more: everything you need to know about the Canadian elections

The conservative chief Pierre Hairy also promises to reduce administrative formalities, as well as the repeal of “anti-energy laws and strong taxes”.

He hoped to make the election a referendum on former chief Justin Trudeau, whose popularity has decreased towards the end of his decade of power after the prices of food and housing increased sharply and immigration has increased.

But Mr. Carney stressed that things had changed.

“Mr. Poilievre, you have spent years running against Justin Trudeau and the carbon tax, and they are both gone,” he said.

“I am a very different person from Justin Trudeau.”

Read more: at least 38 would have died in American strikes on the British nationals of Yémentwo among the dead while the cable car crashes near Naples

Mr. Poilievre accused Liberals of being hostile to the Canada energy and pipelines.

“We cannot afford a fourth liberal term of the increase in housing costs,” he said.

During the debate of the leaders of the French language on Wednesday in Montreal, Carney reminded the nation that he has only been a Prime Minister for a short time.

“We need change. You do not embody the change,” Mr. Hairy told Mr. Carney.

The leader of the Quebec Bloc Bloc Yves-François Blanche, whose party loses support to Mr. Carney's liberals in Quebec, agreed, affirming that the Liberals are the same party, the same ministers and the same politicians and a new chief does not change this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/canadians-facing-biggest-crisis-of-their-lifetimes-because-of-donald-trump-tariffs-mark-carney-warns-13350980 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos