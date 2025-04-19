Jokowi's lawyer examines the legal stages related to the diploma: murder of character





Allegations of false diplomas against the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continue to harvest the debate. Jokowi's lawyer is also studying to bring legal action related to accusations false degree THE.

“We will continue to study, we will reserve, plan to take legal measures for anyone who tries to build stories, build negative things to kill characters against Mr. Jokowi,” said Jokowi's lawyer, Professor Dr Firanto like Sh, MM, MH, CLA, in his declaration, Saturday (19/19/2025).

Firanto stressed that the diploma had been verified by the authorized institution. Among them, Kpu, Dean of the rector of the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM).

“Because it is very brilliant, clear, was verified by the authorized institution, the authorities were transmitted if they want to communicate because the father (Jokowi) appointed us a lawyer in order to lead throughout the diploma submitted,” he said.

He also asked the community not to build negative accounts on Jokowi. Firanto stressed that Jokowi would take legal measures to those who had harmed it.

“To anyone, please stop building negative accounts, which are deceived, which are harmful because we have discussed and launched, reserved to take legal measures,” he explained.

“And we remind anyone to never be or pay attention to transmitting information, not to disseminate slander or lies, because it will be followed in accordance with the applicable law,” he continued.

Firanto said that the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma was openly submitted, both by Jokowi and UGM. He also regretted the negative accounts which continued to be built by a number of parties.

“If we also open the UGM page, it has also been displayed (Clarification of the Jokowi diploma) and continues to relieve or make stories, we are here assigned to the study and development of strategies for other legal stages,” he said.

“We are reserved, a student to take legal measures related to those who try to transmit slander, trying to disseminate rather than the image of Mr. Jokowi,” he added.

We know that the mass of the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) came to the residence of Jokowi to request the clarity linked to the authenticity of the diploma. Jokowi considered that he had no obligation to show his diploma towards the TPUA masses.

He said the UGM was also clearly transmitted with regard to the diploma. “There is no authority, they regulate me to show the original diploma that I have,” said Jokowi after receiving the TPUA masses.

The accusation of this false diploma is increasingly widespread. This made Jokowi plan to bring this accusation into the field of law.

“I consider it because it has become slander everywhere, defamation, I plan to report it, bringing this to the field of law,” said Jokowi.

When asked who will be reported concerning the accusation of false diplomas, Jokowi does not want to reveal. He submitted to the lawyer.

“We will immediately decide later, the lawyer will see,” he said.

Jokowi stressed that he was ready to show the original diploma. But Jokowi only showed the diploma if the court asked.

“I said that if the initial diploma was questioned by the judge, the court was asked, I was ready to come and show the initial diploma. But the judge asked, the court asks,” said Jokowi.

