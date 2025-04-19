The Minister of Agriculture Amran emphasizes the support of Jokowi and Prabowo in the fights of the food mafia





Liputan6.com, jakarta – The circulation of video speeches of the Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman during a diploma at the University of Hasanuddin, who said that he had received a reprimand of a vice-president concerning the eradication of the rice mafia, triggered the clarification of the Ministry of Agriculture. Head of the Communication and Information Services Office of the Ministry of Agriculture, Moch. Arief Cahyono, stressed that the reprimand was considered a positive contribution to the Minister of Agriculture Amran. “The Minister's Declaration in the video refers to his past experience, while being Minister of Agriculture,” Arief on Jakarta told Friday 4/18/2025). “It is a reminder for him to be more prudent and wise by taking strategic measures, in particular linked to national food policies,” he continued. Arief explained that by history, Minister Amran wanted to highlight the total support of the president and the vice-president in order to eradicate the food mafia. “The Minister still has the principle of bias on farmers and is not afraid to dismantle the practice of the food mafia, even if he has to face a great risk,” he said. Real evidence of this support can be seen from the performance of the Ministry of Agriculture under the leadership of the Minister of Agriculture Amran to reveal 784 cases of food mafia during the previous period with the national police working group. Among these, 411 people were appointed suspect, in particular cases of fertilizers, horticulture, livestock, rice. In fact, in the internal ministry of agriculture itself, 1,500 employees were subjected to demotion and change due to violations of discipline and integrity. “It is impossible that the eradication of corruption and the food mafia is as strong as it is without the full support of the president and the vice-president,” continued Arief. “We emphasize that President Joko Widodo and President Prabowo Suubianto and his vice-president have a high commitment to fight against the food mafia. And Minister Amran continues this commitment,” he continued.

