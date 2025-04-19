Kamla, face young people in public debate

Letters to the publisher

The editor: The people of TT, the time is at our doorstep. The crucible of democracy signals, and the eyes of our nation are fixed on the general elections of April 28. I put a challenge that resonates through the annals of our Westminster heritage, sacred rooms of the United Kingdom to the animated assemblies of Canada.

I call the head of the opposition Kamla Persad-Bissar to get out of the shadow of the escape and accept a public debate with Prime Minister Stuart Young. People deserve nothing less than a visions confrontation, a battle of ideas and a leadership showcase to enlighten the path to follow for our beloved nation.

In the great democracies of the nations of the Westminster system as the United Kingdom and Canada, whose parliamentary traditions, we proudly inherit public debates are not simple glasses; They are the vital element of democratic discourse.

In the United Kingdom, leaders like Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer faced the crucible of televised debates, standing to defend their policies before millions.

In Canada, the leaders' debate commission is organizing ferocious exchanges, as we can see during the 2021 federal elections, where Justin Trudeau and Erin Otole faced the pandemic resumption, climate change and systemic problems, shaping the choice of voters.





These debates are not optional; They are a sacred pact with the people, ensuring that those who seek to direct are tested under the inflexible spotlights of the public examination.

However, in TT, this democratic tradition has been shamefully rejected. Many times in the elections in 2010, 2015, 2020 Calls for public debates encountered silence, excuses or outright refusal. The cries of peoples for more clarity were ignored and the scene remained empty.

Persad-Bissessar, as head of the UNC, dodged these challenges with the agility of an artist who was experienced with escape. But why? The people of TT should not be denied their right to see their leaders defend their visions in 2025.

Our nation is held at a crossroads, besieged by challenges that threaten our prosperity, our security and our unity. The electorate requests responses to the responses that only a public debate can provide.

The crime arches like an injury, with murders and gang violence that tears the fabric of our communities.

The economy lies on the scene under the weight of global uncertainties, the agreement on dragon oil and energy policies suspended in balance in the middle of geopolitical changes.

Unemployment considers our young people, infrastructure collapses and the cost of living rises, removing the lives of our citizens who work hard.

The allegations of corruption swirl and the integrity of our democratic institutions, including the elections and limits commission, faces a tireless examination.

People deserve to see their plans of dissected leaders, their tested promises and their resolution questioned. A debate is not only a platform, it is a test field for those who dare to claim the leadership coat.





Mrs. Persad-Bissar, the questions have repercussions on our twin islands: Are you afraid? Are you afraid of standing in front of the nation, not scripted and not armored, to face PM Young in a battle of spirit and vision? Can you go on stage without the crutch of a televimmer, without the managers whispering in the ear, without a script to guide each word? Can you even arrive on time, or will the nation wait by lingering in the wings? Can you walk without helping the podium, or are you going to vacillate before the eyes of the electorate?

These are not simple taunts, these are the questions of a people of an escape, hungry for authenticity and demanding responsibility.

Persad-Bissar, your story of bypass debates is another task on your leadership. In 2010, going up to the Prime Minister, you avoided calls for a public confrontation with Patrick Manning. In 2015 and 2020, you left the scene empty, denying the electorate the clarity they wanted.

Your refusal to debate speaks stronger than any campaign promise. Is it cowardice? Is this a lack of confidence in your own policies? Or is it a fear that your rhetoric collapsed under the weight of the exam?

Dr ahead of Maharaj

by e-mail