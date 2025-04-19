PM Modi to report the International Maritime Port of Vizhinjam in Kerala on May 2 | Latest news from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on May 2 inaugurating Vizhinjam International Seaport, a strategic maritime project near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. PM Modi will inaugurate the maritime project in Thiruvanthapuram on May 2 (PMO) Announcement, the chief minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, said that Vizhinjam is the first semi-automated transaction port of India. Read also: Mous with reliance, Hudco gives a boost to Vadhvan Port “Vizhinjam International Seaport, the first semi-automated transhipment port of India, will be dedicated to the nation by the Honorable PM @narendramod on May 2. With 265 ships and 5.48 Lakh Teus manipulated since the commercial launch, @portvizhinjam Marks Kerala. In July 2024, the Minister of the Union of Ports, Maritime Channels and Sarbananda Sonowal sailors received the first mother vessel, the MV San Fernando, marking the start of the operation during the first port of transhipment in the deep water container in Vizhinjam. Read also: 11 311 CRA ITS Ports in 5 years: Govt “> 11 311 CR drugs seized of ports in 5 years: Govt He said that Vizhinjam is the first transhipment terminal with International International Water Container in India. “It is the will of the vision of” Make in India “where a PPP collaboration between the Kerala government, the center and Adani Port Sez has created a wonderful asset for the growth of the Indian maritime sector,” said Sonowal. Read also: American vice-president JD Vance announces a visit to India, to meet Prime Minister Modi on April 21 The port of Vizhinjam is the first Greenfield port project in India, initiated by a government government with an investment exceeding 18,000 crores. Developed in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, it is one of the largest initiatives in the country's port sector. Vizhinjam's strategic location near international shipping routes considerably reduces transit times for ships, making it a central point for maritime trade. As one of the rare ports of natural deep water from India, it can effectively accommodate large cargo ships and containers. The development of the Vizhinjam International Maritime Port is about to stimulate Kerala's economic growth by creating jobs, improving trade and attracting investments. Vizhinjam should become a key player in regional trade, potentially serving as a bridge for trade between Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. The project was awarded to APSEZ after the government of Kerala and Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd. (AVPPL) agreed with a concession agreement in 2015. Adani Group has seven strategically located ports and Terminals on the West Coast (Mundra, Tuna Tekra & Berth 13 in Kandla, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra and Vizhinjam in Kerala) and eight ports and terminals on the east coast (Haldia in West Bengal, Dhamra and Gopalpur in Odisha, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattapalli and Ennore at Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Pudichery), representing 27% of the country's total port volumes. Adani Group is also developing a transmission port in Colombo, Sri Lanka, operates the port of Haifa in Israel and a container terminal in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

